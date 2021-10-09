https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/columnist-bidens-vaccine-mandate-doesnt-actually-exist/

Employers all across the US have begun issuing vaccine mandates in preparation for Biden’s ‘vaccine mandate’ he announced on September 9th.

The mandate was going to impact all private companies employing over 100 employees.

Except: The mandate doesn’t actually exist.

No mandate has been sent out for approval.

TRENDING: Twitter Censors Thread From Entrepreneur Who Regrets Taking the Vaccine After Serious Side Effects

No guidelines have been issued by OSHA.

The Department of Labor hasn’t issued rules, either.

The Federalist reported:

Yes, we’ve heard all about Joe Biden’s alleged vaccine mandate for private companies employing 100 or more people. It was all over the news even before he announced it on September 9. His announcement has jeopardized the employment of millions of Americans and increased worker shortages in critical domains such as health care. There’s only one problem. It’s all a mirage. Biden’s so-called vaccine mandate doesn’t exist — at least, not yet. So far, all we have is his press conference and other such made-for-media huff-puffing. No such rule even claiming to be legally binding has been issued yet. …

According to several sources, so far it appears no such mandate has been sent to the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs yet for approval. The White House, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the Department of Labor haven’t released any official guidance for the alleged mandate. There is no executive order. There’s nothing but press statements. Despite what you may have been falsely led to believe by the media fantasy projection machine, press statements have exactly zero legal authority. “There is nothing there yet that gives employers any mandate,” Stephanie McFarland, spokeswoman for the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, told me Oct. 6. “The president made an announcement on this asking OSHA to do it, but we’ve not yet seen anything come from it yet,” she also said. When the state agency gets any further information, she said, they’ll review it.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) warned companies firing employees over this that there is no law in place:

If you are a company firing your employees bc they are not vaccinated, I would stop this discrimination immediately if I were you. There is no rule or law in place. Biden is not a dictator so don’t foolishly just do as he says. Lawsuits are coming.https://t.co/W56kVTl41n — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 1, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

