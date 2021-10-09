https://rightwirereport.com/2021/10/09/covid-vax-mandates-why-not-medical-alcohol-prohibition-too/

Excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, or 261 deaths per day. These deaths shorten the lives of those who die by an average of almost 29 years, for a total of 2.8 million years of potential life lost. It is a leading cause of preventable death in the United States and cost the nation $249 billion in 2010. See more here from the CDC.

There have been about 600K deaths from Covid (to which some would debate this number) in the past two years, having about 100K deaths per year from excessive alcohol, it would take only six years to have the same level of deaths occur between Covid and excessive alcohol use. The Covid “pandemic” is once in a lifetime event. Excessive alcohol use deaths are every year. One could argue that excessive alcohol use could be considered to be worse.

There are drugs that can help with excessive alcohol abuse. Here are a few here.

Disufram

Naltrexone

Acamprosate

Benzodiazepines etc.

Given the broadly similar risk profile in terms of the number of deaths between Covid and excessive alcohol use, perhaps we should start having government mandating the use of these excessive alcohol use treatments for all Americans. Sort of like a new medical alcohol prohibition – all for your own good as well as others around you.

All Federal employees, including the military, will be mandated to take excessive alcohol use treatments.

Companies that have greater than 100 employees will be mandated to take excessive alcohol use treatments.

Alcohol passports will be issued to prove you have taken your excessive alcohol use treatments for entry to public and private venues and transportation systems.

You might think that people choose to drink excessively, but no one chooses to get Covid. However, many in the medical/science community would disagree with you. Alcoholism is classified as an addiction involving neurobiology, and one’s dependency is categorized as a disease. Before you assume that medical prohibitions would not involve government control consider that Medicare, Medicaid, and the VA comprise over 40% of the population and growing.

Follow this alcohol prohibition thinking further, and you run smack dab into penalizing and regulating obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more. Where would the stopping point for government control over personal health decisions be? Who gets to decide what constitutes a negative health decision? Do we trust that government will not blow past the limits of absurdity? Think about it. How long would it take before personal choices like owning a gun, choosing the right domestic partner relationship, or political ideology labeled as extremists, fall into the category of a negative health decision?

Perhaps some have forgotten the Prohibition era in the United States. It was a nationwide constitutional ban on the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages from 1920 to 1933. Prohibitionists first attempted to end the trade in alcoholic drinks during the 19th century.

The movement was led by pietistic Protestants, they aimed to heal what they saw as an ill society beset by alcohol-related problems such as alcoholism, family violence, and saloon-based political corruption. So it is not just controlling the drunk, but all the people that they can affect.

Big brother, the nanny state – there seems to be this desire for people in elite positions, especially in the medical field, to control the mass populations – for our own good of course. Let’s not even talk about the conflict of interests in terms of finances.

The third-leading cause of death in the US that most doctors don’t want you to know about – see here. A recent Johns Hopkins study claims more than 250,000 people in the US die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.

“Too often,” says a medical expert, “the healthcare system silences people around a problem.” Why? Many doctors are reluctant to speculate, but some admit the answers range from simple ego to losing a patient to another doctor they trust more. Is this not what we also see in this Covid “pandemic?”

See Sen. Rand Paul skewer US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on just this point. Becerra is a lawyer, not a medical or science expert but, he leads the entire Health and Human Services agency. The Covid “pandemic” has unleashed and exposed these medical narcissists.

No one is suggesting that because the medical community makes errors, we should not use them. For sure, the benefits outweigh the adverse situations, though the adverse situations are substantial. This has been backed up by common sense organizations. Patient Safety America lists the three levels in which patients can protect themselves. These include:

being a wise consumer of health care by demanding quality, cost-effective care for yourself and those you love; by participating in patient-safety leadership through boards, panels, and commissions that implement policy and laws; and by pushing for laws that favor safer care, transparency, and accountability.

Unfortunately, these principles have not been applied to the Covid “pandemic.”

Yes, it was satirical to say we need to rethink Prohibition with a new Medical Alcohol Prohibition. But, when government policy merges into medical edicts the result is a slippery slope – beware of medical tyranny. The principled point is that people do need to take ownership and have medical sovereignty over their healthcare and not the government.

