Wisconsin is attempting to audit the results of the 2020 election. The Democrats in the state don’t like it so they are attempting to find out what is going on and stop it.

On Election night 2020, more than 100,000 ballots were dropped for Joe Biden only in Wisconsin.

The massive vote dump on the early morning after the election came in the Milwaukee area. The individual overseeing the election there laughed about her misdeeds.

So the state is attempting to perform an audit of the 2020 Election results in the state and the Democrats are screaming to high heaven and lawyering up.

Now the Democrats are scared and attempting to stall all they can.

A Dane County circuit judge on Friday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to release records related to the Republican-led investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election.

The ruling came within hours of a public records lawsuit being filed and as the involvement in the investigation of Andrew Kloster, a Republican attorney and former member of President Donald Trump’s administration, continued to raise questions about the credibility of the inquiry, which is being led by retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Is Speaker Vos smart enough to know that if the Democrats get away with this election steal they will do it every election? Does he know how hard they will fight against an audit and how serious he must be to overcome their attacks?

