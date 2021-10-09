https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/one-third-of-seattle-cops-could-be-fired/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Crime is rampant in Seattle

One third of Seattle cops could be fired.

More than 290 Seattle police officers have yet to provide proof of Covid vaccination as the deadline of October 18 edges nearer. At least 110 more officers are awaiting results of exemption requests. If they are denied, the actual number of Unvaccinated officers could be more than 400.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has not announced whether she will fire unvaccinated officers. The current number of deployable personnel for the city, is 1,000 officers.