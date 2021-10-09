https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/never-trumper-evan-mcmullin-desperately-trying-relevant-new-run-office/

In 2016, Evan McMullin attempted to stop Trump’s election by running as an independent.

In a huge embarrassment, McMullin got no electoral college votes and only had 732,273 votes overall.

Now, he’s back and attempting to be relevant again.

He has announced that he is challenging GOP Senator Mke Lee (R-UT) for one of the Utah Senate seats.

From Deseret News:

Welcome back, “Never Trumpers.” The Trump-opposed conservatives never really went away, but they are now running on a new strategy. 2016 independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin announced a campaign to challenge Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in the 2022 Senate race this week, and he says other like-minded conservatives around the country may soon follow. McMullin’s been politically active since winning 20% of Utah’s presidential vote in 2016 — he founded a pro-democracy nonprofit, spearheaded a group of 150 disgruntled Republicans who threatened to leave the party and now he’s vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Even some who support him know what he does has no real weight in Washington.

But skeptics were quick to point out that McMullin’s good-faith efforts seemingly had no real weight in Washington, D.C. When McMullin and his hundred-plus co-authors released a letter calling for “American renewal,” largely pointed toward reform within the GOP, critics noted that no current national officeholders were included among the signatories. That was political scientist Cas Mudde’s biggest critique; Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, despite expressing general support of McMullin’s efforts, offered a list of questions, the first being, “Will any current elected leaders, besides state leaders, sign on to these principles?”

The never-trumpers never stop embarrassing themselves!

