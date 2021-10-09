https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doj-drops-felony-charges-against-brandon-straka-pleads-guilty-to-misdemeanor/

Brandon Straka pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, which has a maximum jail sentence of six months, while two other felony charges were dropped. Straka never entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In return for the reduced charges, Straka will be required to sit down for an interview with federal authorities and provide any evidence that could help officials in their investigations, including social media posts.

Straka was active on Twitter on January 6th, “I arrived at the Capitol a few hours ago as Patriots were storming from all sides. I was quite close to entering myself as police began tear gassing us from the door. I inhaled tear gas and got it in my eyes. Patriots began exiting shortly after saying Congress had been cleared.”

Sentencing is December 17th.