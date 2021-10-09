http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/igYYi3H2aE8/justice-department-makes-quiet-push-on-antitrust-enforcement-11633784400

The Justice Department has filed an aggressive antitrust challenge to a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue.

Photo: etienne laurent/Shutterstock

