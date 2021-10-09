https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/entire-country-lebanon-without-power-following-fuel-shortages/

The entire country of Lebanon is currently without electricity.

This is due to the ongoing shortage of fuel for the oil-powered energy plants.

Officials say the blackout may last several days.

It’s sort of like California.

Disclose TV reported:

There is no more electricity in the whole country after the two largest oil-powered power plants in Lebanon were forced to shut down due to a lack of fuel. The affected Zahrani and Deir Ammar thermoelectric power plants had been providing 40% of Lebanon’s electricity, according to their operator, Electricité Du Liban. The blackout could last a few days, a Lebanese government official told Reuters. The electricity company in charge is currently trying to solve the problems according to the Lebanese television broadcaster LBC. This major outage comes as Lebanon struggles with an ongoing fuel shortage that has forced many businesses to close and left people relying on the black market.

