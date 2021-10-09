https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/epic-go-brandon-banner-flying-trump-rally-iowa-state-fairgrounds-video/

President Trump is holding a rally tonight at the Iowa State Fairgrounds near Des Moines, Iowa.

THOUSANDS of supporters lined up early to get into the fairgrounds.

And a “Let’s Go Brandon!” banner flew over the rally this afternoon.

TRENDING: Twitter Censors Thread From Entrepreneur Who Regrets Taking the Vaccine After Serious Side Effects

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banner flying overhead at Iowa Trump Rally pic.twitter.com/0hrFZ5KtZa — Brandonpocalypse.357 (@JusticeAngel777) October 9, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

