https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/576069-ex-trump-aide-dan-scavino-finally-served-jan-6-subpoena

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday.

The subpoena was brought to former President TrumpDonald TrumpOvernight Energy & Environment — Biden makes return to pre-Trump national monument boundaries official Overnight Defense & National Security — China tells US to keep troops out of Taiwan On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Breaking down the sluggish September jobs report MORE’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the news network reported. Scavino, a former deputy White House chief of staff for communications who was in New York at the time, asked a staff member to accept it on his behalf.

CNN previously reported that the committee had been unable to find Scavino to serve him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was reported to have been with Trump during a Jan. 5 meeting on convincing members of Congress not to certify President Biden Joe BidenMcConnell vows GOP won’t help raise debt ceiling in December after Schumer ‘tantrum’ Ilhan Omar to Biden: ‘Deliver on your promise to cancel student debt’ Overnight Health Care — Presented by EMAA — CDC sets panel meeting for remaining boosters, Pfizer vaccine for kids MORE’s electoral win. He also promoted the Trump rally that preceded the riot on Twitter and tweeted out messages from the White House on Jan. 6.

The Hill has reached out to the House panel for comment.

Scavino was subpoenaed late last month along with former White House strategist Stephen Bannon, former chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsWhite House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee Bannon bucks Jan. 6 committee subpoena The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – After high drama, Senate lifts debt limit MORE and Kashyap Patel, the chief of staff to former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and a former House and White House staffer.

Politico reported Thursday that a Trump attorney has advised the four aides not to comply, arguing that the information being requested is shielded by executive privilege.

Robert Costello, Bannon’s attorney, wrote a letter to the committee on Thursday, referring to Trump’s threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must accept his direction and honor his invocation of executive privilege. As such, until these issues resolved, we are unable to respond to your request for documents and testimony,” read the letter, which was obtained by The Hill.

In a statement on Friday, the Jan. 6 panel’s chairman, Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonTrump advising 4 former aides to ignore subpoenas from Jan. 6 panel: report Jan. 6 committee issues latest round of subpoenas for rally organizers Five takeaways: Report details Trump’s election pressure campaign MORE (D-Miss.), and vice chairwoman, Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyBannon bucks Jan. 6 committee subpoena Former VA secretaries propose National Warrior Call Day to raise military suicide awareness Biden slips further back to failed China policies MORE (R-Wyo.), said that Meadows and Patel are engaging with the panel but that Bannon has “indicated that he will try to hide behind vague references to privileges of the former President.”

The statement did not mention Scavino.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

