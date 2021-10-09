https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-fifth-circuit-court-of-appeals-reinstates-texas-abortion-law/

BREAKING: 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstates Texas abortion ban Details coming up after the commercial break… pic.twitter.com/gyvUUR5jMZ — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 9, 2021

Rachel Maddow was not pleased.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down a lower federal court ruling that had temporarily blocked Texas from enforcing its ban on abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The Department of Justice now has until Oct. 12 to reply to the ruling, and the ban remains in effect until then.

Before a lower court intervened, Texas was allowed to keep its abortion law, Senate Bill 8, in effect for roughly five weeks. In that time, providers say they were forced to turn away hundreds of people seeking abortions.