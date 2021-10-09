https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/full-vaccination-required-get-married-ontario-town/

Oakville, Ontario is now requiring proof of full vaccination to grant marriage licenses.

The new vaccine mandate for marriage went into effect on September 22.

Oakville’s rules state, “starting September 22, 2021, the Town of Oakville will require anyone 12 years of age or older to provide proof of identification and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (or medical exemption) prior to entering or accessing” … “any new appointments for marriage licences and ceremonies.”

Vaccines will not be required for marriage licenses and ceremonies that had already been pre-booked.

“The town’s requirements exceed the province’s proof of vaccination regulations in an effort to provide added protection to our community and town staff from COVID-19. Read our Town of Oakville’s news release to learn more,” the mandate claims.

The Post Millennial reports that “full vaccination is required to enter restaurants, gyms, nightclubs, sporting events, concerts, casinos, strip clubs, and more.” They noted that there are a few exceptions, including people entering an area to use the washroom, contractors entering a building for work purposes, and for accessing essential services.

