https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/576082-georgia-police-officer-fatally-shot-on-his-first-shift

A Georgia police officer was fatally shot early Saturday morning during his first shift.

Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed outside the police department at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, authorities said at a news conference.

Harrison was 26 years old and leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday night, Harrison was working his first shift as a part-time officer for the Alamo Police Department, according to Ammons.

Harrison, who had worked in law enforcement since 2018, was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in Eastman, Ga.

Authorities didn’t elaborate about what led to the shooting. The GBI has issued a “blue alert” for 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson, who also goes by Luke Ferguson, in connection with the incident.

A blue alert is issued when a suspect who has seriously injured or killed an officer has not been apprehended and may pose a serious threat to the public.

The agency is offering a $17,500 reward for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest.

Georgia Gov. Brian KempBrian KempAlyssa Milano says it’s the ‘most dangerous time to be a woman in America’ Biden presses companies to get ahead of vaccine mandate The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision MORE (R) expressed his condolences on Saturday.

“Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department,” Kemp tweeted. “May God continue to be with all who protect and serve.”

Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 9, 2021

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Harrison’s death.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer’s family, blood and blue,” the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department’s Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer’s family, blood and blue. — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) October 9, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

