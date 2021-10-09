https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/governor-phil-murphy-is-a-lawless-tyrant/

Posted by Kane on October 9, 2021 1:12 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Murphy signed an executive order stating that if you can’t keep a six foot distance from someone else outside, then you must mask up. But hypocrites don’t follow their own dictates.

Children of New Jersey don’t have freedom — Kamala supports child abuse

Phil Murphy killed thousands of seniors



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...