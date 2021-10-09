https://babylonbee.com/news/guy-named-brandon-attending-college-football-game-feeling-really-good-about-himself-right-now/

Guy Named Brandon Attending College Football Game Feeling Really Good About Himself Right Now

LEXINGTON, KY—A guy named Brandon attending a college football game today said that he is feeling “really good about himself” after yet another chant of “Let’s go, Brandon!” erupted in the stadium.

Brandon stood there smiling, touched by the words of encouragement offered to him by his fellow college football fans. “Aww, come on guys,” he said, blushing. “Stop it, guys, you really don’t have to do that.”

But the chants only grew louder. Brandon did a little dance for his fans, inspired by their cheers.

Brandon even got a little emotional. “You know, these last few weeks have been tough,” he said, tears forming in his eyes. “It feels good to just get these words of encouragement from my fans.”

“I really needed this.”

Indeed, a study has found that the number of Brandons reporting high self-esteem has skyrocketed in recent weeks after the slogan has been repeated at an increasing number of sports games and other public events. After the Brandons have been taken care of, sports fans say they are going to start chanting “Let’s go, Todd!” to help out the nation’s Todds, who are traditionally “pretty big losers.”