https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/heres-the-bill-for-equity-leadership-coaching-for-loudon-county-public-schools/

Loudon County, Virginia, has become famous for showdowns between parents and the school board; it was in June that the Loudon County Public Schools school board abruptly shut down public comment and the sheriff declared the board meeting an unlawful assembly and forced parents to leave or be arrested. It’s also where a group of teachers and others compiled a list of problematic parents and solicited assistance “infiltrating” parent groups opposed to critical race theory and maybe even hacking their websites.

Scott Greenfield has a bill for $34,000 to the Loudon County Public Schools payable to the California-based “Equity Collaborative” for such things as “equity leadership coaching” and “culturally responsive teaching framework development.”

And this sort of training is happening all over the country.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...