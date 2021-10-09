https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/heres-the-bill-for-equity-leadership-coaching-for-loudon-county-public-schools/

Loudon County, Virginia, has become famous for showdowns between parents and the school board; it was in June that the Loudon County Public Schools school board abruptly shut down public comment and the sheriff declared the board meeting an unlawful assembly and forced parents to leave or be arrested. It’s also where a group of teachers and others compiled a list of problematic parents and solicited assistance “infiltrating” parent groups opposed to critical race theory and maybe even hacking their websites.

Scott Greenfield has a bill for $34,000 to the Loudon County Public Schools payable to the California-based “Equity Collaborative” for such things as “equity leadership coaching” and “culturally responsive teaching framework development.”

Not sure that this goes any further than Loudon County, VA, Public Schools, but it cost over $34k to train their teachers how to teach critical race theory. Here’s the bill. pic.twitter.com/IETr4G72ir — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) October 9, 2021

So, as per the invoice, this bill is just for work done in May and June? Damn. — “Watch out, brother, for that long black train.” (@instavire) October 9, 2021

I smell… Grift. — S J Wolczyk III (@SWolczyk) October 9, 2021

How can I get in on the hustle? — S-M Robinson (@sunoxen) October 9, 2021

$625 an hour. Good gig for the facilitators. — Lyds (@hayscountyHT) October 9, 2021

“Cringe” is a term used by the generation after me for basically anything that slightly embarrasses them, but this invoice is truly cringeworthy. — Mark Day (@TheRealMarkDay) October 9, 2021

What a racket — Mr Bubs (blue checkmark elect) (@Bubinater) October 9, 2021

No amount of money can replace the damage they are doing to these young minds. — [email protected] (@msdailydose1111) October 9, 2021

That’s just theft. — Remember (@Avae73) October 9, 2021

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Because racism is not measured objectively, and these consultants don’t want to, the moment you bring these people in, they will make sure there will be subsequent contracts to keep the drift going (surveys, annual reviews, etc.) — 🌴𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙁𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙁𝙪𝙣𝙠 𝙒𝙖𝙫𝙚🌴 (@DylanRo37635502) October 9, 2021

Why are they paying for training in something they don’t teach?

That’s strange. — Monger (@Mongrrr) October 9, 2021

Mind boggling — David Gio (@UkeGio) October 9, 2021

And this sort of training is happening all over the country.

