“Let’s go Brandon” is everywhere these days, on T-shirts and flags and in the responses to any Twitter post about President Joe Biden. While crowds at sporting events keep chanting their support for NASCAR winner Brandon Brown, someone had Let’s Go Brandon — or maybe Letsko Brandon — paged at the Chicago airport.

Someone just paged Let’s Go Brandon at Chicago O’Hare. pic.twitter.com/BrUK2TuzJF — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 8, 2021

Hero. This kind of psy-op is a small but fun part of the revolution https://t.co/phDZYtRPAs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 9, 2021

I LOVE IT!! — shawn leiskau (@shawnleiskau38) October 9, 2021

Who did it? I want to be their friend 🤣 — Holly (@mama_spurgeon) October 8, 2021

Doing Gods work there. — Smitty216 (@SmittyO216) October 8, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Gl9ykR3Wqw — Hey Catie Text Trump to 88022 (@CatieGus) October 8, 2021

I am crying right now😂😂😂😂 — Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) October 8, 2021

C’mon, this is hysterical. — Tom Baldino (@tombaldino16) October 8, 2021

Brandon was already the most popular dude in stadiums coast to coast. Now, he is getting paged at the airport. His legend continues to grow. Brandon is going places. — Karma.Aurelius (@AureliusKarma) October 8, 2021

Your idea is traveling 🙂 pic.twitter.com/OVt7Wys7X5 — Grace Anne 🇺🇸 (@os_anne) October 8, 2021

We wonder if Biden’s been briefed on the whole “Let’s go Brandon” phenomenon or if he too wonders who Brandon is?

NBC reporter interviewing NASCAR race winner says crowd is chanting ‘let’s go Brandon’ (but it sure sounds like something else) https://t.co/0TUaXvHNa9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2021

