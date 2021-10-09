https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/hero-someone-had-lets-go-brandon-paged-at-chicago-ohare-international-airport/

“Let’s go Brandon” is everywhere these days, on T-shirts and flags and in the responses to any Twitter post about President Joe Biden. While crowds at sporting events keep chanting their support for NASCAR winner Brandon Brown, someone had Let’s Go Brandon — or maybe Letsko Brandon — paged at the Chicago airport.

We wonder if Biden’s been briefed on the whole “Let’s go Brandon” phenomenon or if he too wonders who Brandon is?

