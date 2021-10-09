https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-spike-protein-vaccinated-singapore-is-getting-hammered-by-covid-check-out-the-chart/
Singapore flattened the curve on the wrong axis
Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever…
After vaccinating over 85% of its population, Singapore 🇸🇬 finally flattened the curve, but along the wrong axis: pic.twitter.com/jHjczPGooE
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 8, 2021
Meanwhile, there are robot cops to lecture people on social distancing…
1. Singapore has trialed patrol robots that blast warnings to people engaging in “undesirable social behaviour”.
It is able to detect individuals smoking in prohibited areas, improperly parked bicycles and gatherings of more than 5 people (in accordance with Covid-19 SOPs). pic.twitter.com/b9vs56xFgL
— BFM News (@NewsBFM) October 7, 2021