https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-spike-protein-vaccinated-singapore-is-getting-hammered-by-covid-check-out-the-chart/

Posted by Kane on October 9, 2021 4:09 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Singapore flattened the curve on the wrong axis

Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever…

Meanwhile, there are robot cops to lecture people on social distancing…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...