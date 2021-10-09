https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insanity-at-univ-of-michigan/

University of Michigan suspends professor for playing Othello with Laurence Olivier in blackface

A University of Michigan music professor is facing backlash after showing the 1965 film “Othello” with star Laurence Olivier in blackface, a school official announced. David Gier, dean of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, said a new professor will be taking over the class previously taught by Bright Sheng to “allow for a positive learning environment.”

“Professor Sheng’s actions do not align with our school’s commitment to anti-racist action, diversity, equity and inclusion,” Gier said, adding that Sheng has been reported to the Office of Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX.

Sheng, a highly accomplished composer, conductor and pianist, has had his music featured by prestigious groups including the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, the Chinese National Symphony Orchestra and the New York City Ballet Orchestra. Sheng also received a commission in honor of Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji visiting the White House in 1999, as well as numerous awards and fellowships.

“I was stunned,” one student said. “In such a school that preaches diversity and making sure that they understand the history of POC (people of color) in America, I was shocked that Sheng would show something like this in something that’s supposed to be a safe space.”

After showing the film, Sheng issued an apology to his students the same day, calling the film “racially insensitive and outdated.” Following the address to his students, he issued another apology to the department.

“I am a teacher representing the university and I should have thought of this more diligently and fundamentally. I apologize that this action was offensive and has made you angry. It also has made me lost your trust.”