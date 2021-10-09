https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/09/its-been-a-month-where-is-president-bidens-promised-osha-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/

Four weeks ago, President Joe Biden announced a “work-around” COVID-19 vaccination mandate using OSHA which would implement it as some sort of workplace safety measure:

OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021

So, where is it? It’s been a month and they’re “still figuring out details”?

White House still figuring out details about new vaccine mandates @kaitlancollins reports pic.twitter.com/5QGLRtZIkH — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 10, 2021

It’s almost as if this administration that is incompetent in Afghanistan and incompetent at the border is also incompetent when it comes to this:

Although a White House fact sheet released Thursday indicated ⁦@OSHA_DOL⁩ was already at work on the rule, a source briefed on the process said the agency only received one week’s notice that the directive was being planned. https://t.co/AegyPf6DhL — Fatima Hussein (@fatimathefatima) September 10, 2021

The White House is still championing mandates, just not the one *they* proposed:

The White House’s Jeff Zients: “Vaccine requirements work, they’re good for the economy, and they’re widely supported” pic.twitter.com/KesRhrIv45 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2021

And the White House is taking a victory lap of sorts:

Vaccination requirements work. They drive up vaccination rates, which makes our communities and schools safer, along with strengthening our economic recovery. Vaccine requirements are widely supported, proven successful, and quickly becoming the standard across the country. pic.twitter.com/qo1swxjbYg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2021

It does sound like Biden is pivoting from his federal mandate to ones implemented by companies individually:

President Biden traveled to Chicago today to appeal to private companies to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for employees “Businesses have more power than ever before to change the arc of this pandemic and save lives,” he said. w/ @katierogers https://t.co/6ebj6OiWWi — Lauren Hirsch (@LaurenSHirsch) October 7, 2021

As for the OSHA mandate, it’s still weeks away:

The president said the rule would be put in place quickly, but officials familiar w the process said it was likely to take several more weeks. The agency is working hard to make sure it passes legal muster. Several Republican governors have said that they will challenge mandate — Lauren Hirsch (@LaurenSHirsch) October 7, 2021

Or maybe they never intended for the OSHA mandate to get passed in the first place and all of this was just another one of their noble lies to get people vaccinated?

It’s been a month and will still don’t have Biden’s OSHA vax mandate. Was it a fake just to get people to get vaccinated? https://t.co/A6cYxyzd0a — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 7, 2021

Some companies, however, are still waiting for the OSHA ruling:

IBM said today it will require vaccinations for US employees. Others are waiting for the OSHA standards to come in. “I know a couple big companies that are ready to hit send on the email to all employees, and they’re waiting for this thing to come out,” – @j_g_allen tells me — Lauren Hirsch (@LaurenSHirsch) October 7, 2021

And we eagerly await just how team Biden thinks OSHA is going to enforce this anyway as the numbers are just too large for the workforce they have:

OSHA and its state partners have around 1,850 inspectors covering some 8 million worksites nationwide. Soon, this small and chronically understaffed agency will be taking on a big challenge: enforcing a federal vaccine rule covering 80 million workers.https://t.co/fB5HW6tClj — NPR (@NPR) October 3, 2021

***

Related:

NOT SO FAST: Biden’s vaccine mandate through OSHA is no certainty — Analysis from Andrew McCarthy, Walter Olson and Jonathan Turley https://t.co/RtBllB1KRT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

