Steve Bannon — Take your subpoena and shove it
Short highlight…
Acosta: If Bannon can defy a subpoena while spouting batshit crazy nonsense on his disinformation podcast… if the bullies and their enablers can continue gaslight us with their lies about bamboo ballots and horse paste then no wonder the bully-in-chief is plotting his comeback pic.twitter.com/ANo5Cbtu4m
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2021
Actual photo…
Actual photo. Can confirm. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7R2GkiEjOe
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 8, 2021