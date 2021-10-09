https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/10/09/josh-hawley-nails-bidens-disastrous-jobs-report-in-one-devastating-sentence-n454420
About The Author
Related Posts
White House In Damage Control Mode as Biden's Constant Lateness Becomes a Big Problem
August 25, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy