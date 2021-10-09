https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/journalism-media-turns-to-marketing-experts-to-help-biden-admin-sell-build-back-better-better/

The approval ratings on all fronts for President Biden are going down the crapper fast, but fortunately for those who have a “D” after their name, the media is always available to provide spin and provide advice.

Politico is among media outlets that have sought out marketing advice for the Biden admin, with other journos helping spread the word:

Politico asked marketing experts about Biden’s “massive branding fail” and how they’d pitch Build Back Better, better https://t.co/1TkWPWq2BH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2021

Madison Avenue has some tips for Joe from Scranton in selling his Build Back Better bill “cease and desist any language that sounds like it belongs in a white paper, and replace it with something short, memorable and tangible…”https://t.co/I3gKjMtqTs — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2021

Did MSM outlets ever publish stories about marketing experts advising Trump on how to better sell his agenda items?

Why is a news publications trying to get/give advice on how to sell a partisan political agenda? https://t.co/tUWOYnN8ij — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 9, 2021

Excellent question!

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 10, 2021

Their job is to protect and promote the leftist agenda. They know Biden is failing miserably and are trying to find some way to bail him out https://t.co/ELix3nJzdj — Can Am Van (@CanAmVan) October 10, 2021

That couldn’t be more obvious.

Branding. Messaging It’s not a failure of fluff. The policies suck. And we all know it. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) October 9, 2021

They’ve given up pretending to be journalists in the true sense of the word https://t.co/EuGVvEaTYE — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 9, 2021

They’re activists and not journalists, but many have known that for years and years.

Is this the role of Politico, now? https://t.co/Qa56zPuhJx — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) October 10, 2021

Arsonist asks firefighters why building is ablaze. https://t.co/d1Da4UWVrm — Anat Shenker-Osorio (@anatosaurus) October 9, 2021

It’s not a marketing failure. It’s a competency failure. https://t.co/ETuvAasuTZ — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) October 9, 2021

It’s not a problem that these ideas suck, it’s a problem you think they do. https://t.co/eoVl7AdtRC — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 9, 2021

No one likes inflation & higher gas prices. It’s not the branding. It’s the results. “It’s the economy, stupid.” https://t.co/Ly53zjm8B6 — Stacey – Recovered & Terminally Unvaxed (@ScotsFyre) October 10, 2021

It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out, and yet libs and the media simply think it’s a marketing issue.

