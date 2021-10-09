https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/journalism-media-turns-to-marketing-experts-to-help-biden-admin-sell-build-back-better-better/

The approval ratings on all fronts for President Biden are going down the crapper fast, but fortunately for those who have a “D” after their name, the media is always available to provide spin and provide advice.

Politico is among media outlets that have sought out marketing advice for the Biden admin, with other journos helping spread the word:

Did MSM outlets ever publish stories about marketing experts advising Trump on how to better sell his agenda items?

Excellent question!

That couldn’t be more obvious.

They’re activists and not journalists, but many have known that for years and years.

It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out, and yet libs and the media simply think it’s a marketing issue.

