Kamala Harris is supposed to be Biden’s surrogate in charge of overseeing the border crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. Open Borders Joe passed off border security issues to Kamala months ago as it became clear that someone has to be in charge. As the flood of illegal aliens crossing the border added up to historically high numbers every month with no end in sight, Kamala changed up her job description. Her office said she’s in charge of working on solutions for the root causes of illegal migration.

Harris went to Central America and was roundly criticized by political leaders in the Northern Triangle – Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. She embarrassed us all as she lamely said, “Don’t come” at a press conference. It looks like that’s the best she’s got. Since her Central American tour and a brief visit to Mexico, Kamala has only visited the Texas border once and it was at the wrong place. She visited El Paso, not the Rio Grande Valley where most of the illegal migration is happening. Her trip to El Paso was an attempt to quiet her critics yet it only spotlighted the tone-deafness coming from the Biden administration.

Kamala could have flipped the script this week. Several top-level officials from the Biden administration met with Mexican officials in Mexico City on Friday to discuss security along the border. Those in attendance included Secretary of State Tony Blinken, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Ken Salazar, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. This would have been the perfect opportunity for Kamala to lead the delegation to Mexico City and at least pretend to be interested in working on the crisis.

Thank you, President @lopezobrador_, for your hospitality and continued partnership. Mexico is one of our closest and most important partners, and we remain fully committed to advancing our shared security priorities. pic.twitter.com/SoGJ8EmLwa — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) October 8, 2021

Today’s High-Level Security Dialogue marks an important new phase in the US-Mexico security partnership. We will work together under a new framework to guide our joint efforts, and work toward our shared goals of security and prosperity for our two nations. pic.twitter.com/ZR4I8PSLSW — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) October 8, 2021

So, as we so frequently ask, where’s Kamala? If she is concentrating on the root causes of illegal migration, what better place to start to find willing partners than in Mexico? Mexico’s leadership cooperated with the previous administration and successfully helped the U.S. secure the border. It seems like a no-brainer to have Kamala lead the delegation to Mexico City. It wasn’t a delegation of Congressmen and women interested in a fact-finding mission, the delegation included top secretaries and the attorney general. Essentially what they did was prove that Kamala is not a part of finding solutions, she is not working on this job given to her by her boss, the president.

What was Kamala doing that was so important? She headed to New Jersey to visit school children, a COVID-19 vaccination site, and stopped by a bakery to pick up a few treats.

Harris, meanwhile, traveled to the Garden State, visiting a daycare center at Montclair State University in Little Falls and a vaccination site at Essex County Community College in Newark to promote the Biden administration’s agenda. Harris’ first stop on the day-long trip to the Garden State was to the Ben Samuels Children’s Center at Montclair State University in Little Falls, where she touted the need to pump more federal money into child care. “Our nation is strongest when everyone is able to participate,” Harris said during a roundtable discussion at the facility with Gov. Phil Murphy; U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11th Dist; and five educators. “This is fundamentally what the issue is about when it comes to working parents.” Before the roundtable discussion, Harris, Murphy, and Sherrill walked through the classroom at the center and spoke to the children, who are between 3 and 5 years old. Harris told the kids: “I’m working with the governor on the future of New Jersey.”

It’s reported that about 30 illegal aliens and students protested across the street from the child care center. They called on Harris to support a path to citizenship in the reconciliation bill. There was also a group of protesters outside her second stop in Newark. I’m old enough to remember being told that illegal aliens live in the shadows, fearful of deportation, unable to live their best life. Now illegal aliens arrogantly demand amnesty and protest on the street for it.

Kamala was hyping the social service giveaways in the $3.5T “infrastructure” bill that is still being written. She preaches that universal pre-school and child care is infrastructure.

The second stop was Essex County College in Newark to tour its COVID-19 vaccination site. She was promoting vaccinations as the way to end the pandemic. What she doesn’t say is that she was a big ole COVID-19 skeptic when they first became available. She and Joe Biden, along with other prominent Democrats refused to say they would get the jabs, certainly not while the bad Orange Man was in office. Instead of commending the Herculean effort Trump lead during Operation Warp Speed, they poo-pooed the vaccines, turning the effort into a politically divisive one.

“There will be an end to this,” she said of the pandemic at the appearance. “We really feel we are starting to get in front of this.” Walking in the area where shots were given, Harris delivered a pitch for more people to get vaccinated. “It will save your life,” she said. “It’s free. It’s safe. And it’s about you and everybody around you.” Harris said “it breaks my heart” to hear tales of people dying in intensive care units because they won’t get the vaccine.

The last stop was at a bakery. Governor Murphy and Senator Booker came along. Kamala is becoming known for her bakery stops.

Harris ended the trip with an unscheduled stop at Tonnie’s Minis, a cake and cupcake shop in Newark. She was joined by Murphy and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, the New Jersey Democrat who was once Newark’s mayor. Booker recommended Harris stop by. Murphy got four cupcakes. Harris bought some red velvet cupcakes and slices of carrot cake, pineapple coconut cake, and sponge cake with chocolate icing. Booker, a vegan, didn’t get any.

The point is that Kamala’s visits that day were not so important that she had to take a pass on going to meetings in Mexico City. Frankly, her stops could have been done by the First Lady or Second Gentleman. Visiting school children is Jill’s big thing since she’s a teacher, right? Kamala’s husband has done a lot of traveling promoting COVID-19 vaccination sites. None of these visits required the presence of the vice-president.

Roma, Texas is the latest hot spot along the southern border. Fox News reporter Bill Melugin is there doing daily reporting. He and his team do an excellent job.

NEW: We are embedded with the Texas National Guard in Roma, TX. The sun hasn’t even gone down yet and we are already seeing multiple rafts full of illegal immigrants crossing over into the US. We also heard sporadic automatic gunfire coming from the Mexican city across. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3N4dCuvJrI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

Soldiers told us there have been cartel gunfights in Ciudad Miguel Aleman, the Mexican city across from Roma, TX, frequently in recent days and weeks. The soldiers heard gunfire and explosions two days ago and showed us this video of smoke billowing after the gunfight. pic.twitter.com/yow1pPvJS8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

In many areas, like Roma last night, Border Patrol has to rely on Texas resources to apprehend migrants first, then hand them off to federal custody for processing. There were zero BP agents we saw on the front line at the river’s edge. Not their fault. They are overwhelmed. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

