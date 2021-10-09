https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/lesson-not-learned-calif-dem-calls-elon-musk-a-snowflake-for-moving-tesla-to-texas-after-her-insult/

Last spring, California Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez had some choice words for Elon Musk — or a choice word as it were:

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Musk later followed up this way:

Message received — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

And guess what happened next:

Tesla moves its headquarters from California to Texas https://t.co/Z35wi07UbW — CNBC (@CNBC) October 7, 2021

Instead of regretting having helped chase a big company out of her state along with a lot of good jobs, Gonzalez instead called Musk a “snowflake”:

🤣 you mean Elon Musk is such a snowflake he moved from California because I said a censored bad word about him? Wow, isn’t that weak. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) October 7, 2021

Talk about clueless!

The intelligence of an elected official in 4 photos: pic.twitter.com/ItdCSGiSww — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 8, 2021

Wild to see a California politican behaving so incredibly cringe after chasing $750B of innovation out of her state #tesla #elon https://t.co/wBMrDir12W pic.twitter.com/F2WlJezYg3 — Pawel (@balt_co_) October 8, 2021

A progressive’s definition of “victory” is really something else.

This is probably all you’ll be remembered for — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 8, 2021

Imagine thinking this is impressive https://t.co/t3O7yiTocT — Barrett 🐻 🐗 🤠 🇺🇸 ⚾️ (@BarrettCody03) October 9, 2021

You laugh about chasing away the guy making EVs. I guess you can keep your oil. pic.twitter.com/Lk2emWALzc — BRCooper⚡🔋🚀 (@_BRCooper) October 8, 2021

Arrogance is off the charts Congratulations https://t.co/dBcNSexw2w — Sar Haribhakti (@sarthakgh) October 8, 2021

You can just sense that she knows she screwed up but her ego doesn’t allow her to admit it 😂 https://t.co/rYsPK2FN67 — Richard (@richardlim123) October 9, 2021

Excellent job helping your constituents by driving out one of the largest companies in the US https://t.co/96a9pON0lt — burkslaw hackowitz (@barcaine) October 8, 2021

And the Left will consider this a “win.” What priorities!

