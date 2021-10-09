https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/lesson-not-learned-calif-dem-calls-elon-musk-a-snowflake-for-moving-tesla-to-texas-after-her-insult/

Last spring, California Democrat Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez had some choice words for Elon Musk — or a choice word as it were:

Musk later followed up this way:

And guess what happened next:

Instead of regretting having helped chase a big company out of her state along with a lot of good jobs, Gonzalez instead called Musk a “snowflake”:

Talk about clueless!

A progressive’s definition of “victory” is really something else.

And the Left will consider this a “win.” What priorities!

