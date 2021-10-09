https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lines-already-forming-for-trump-maga-rally-in-des-moines-photos-video/
This photo was taken at 11 pm eastern time in Des Moines
Hogan Gidley hit from earlier tonight…
“We’ll just see what happens, you never know, he is the ultimate showman.” @JHoganGidley previews former President Trump’s rally in Iowa and addresses 2024 speculation. @HeatherChilders @BobSellersTV https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/MJ52j7ttZT
— Newsmax (@newsmax) October 9, 2021
Brick Suit Man on the scene in Des Moines…
#SaveAmericaRally – Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa Fairgrounds scouting report pic.twitter.com/ax7Zljwgc9
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 8, 2021
We’ll see if the Des Moines crowd can match Lansing Michigan…
Massive line of supporters for President Trump’s Lansing, MI rally today: pic.twitter.com/VsvJf4VNek
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 27, 2020
This is the Trump crowd that taunted Biden this week in Michigan…
Here at the @POTUS speech in Howell, a #TrumpRally is going on… @FOX2News @WWJ950 #Biden #Trump pic.twitter.com/0PueS8ZOX6
— Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) October 5, 2021
Joe Biden approval hit a new low this week…
.@JoeBiden‘s Approval Ratings are TANKING@AmandaHead joins @JRiveraRAV and @TBatesNews on #AVAM to report on Biden’s poll numbers and what we can expect from Trump at the upcoming Rally in Des Moines, Iowa
Get Real News: https://t.co/Yvs2pSjssg pic.twitter.com/OKukLVCEVT
— Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 7, 2021
Line are now forming at the #SaveAmerica rally in Des Moines.
Two separate lines have now been formed.
General Entry in which you ENTER the back and forth “Disneyland” barriers at the “event entry” point and Expedited / ADA entry in which you wait OUTSIDE the expedited entrance pic.twitter.com/TcaJWZpL7F
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 9, 2021