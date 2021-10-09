https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lines-already-forming-for-trump-maga-rally-in-des-moines-photos-video/

This photo was taken at 11 pm eastern time in Des Moines

Hogan Gidley hit from earlier tonight…

Brick Suit Man on the scene in Des Moines…

We’ll see if the Des Moines crowd can match Lansing Michigan…

This is the Trump crowd that taunted Biden this week in Michigan…

Joe Biden approval hit a new low this week…

