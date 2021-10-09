https://www.dailywire.com/news/lt-col-stuart-scheller-faces-six-charges-in-court-martial-marine-corps-scoured-his-social-media-report

The U.S. Military has charged Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller for allegedly committing six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and he has been referred to a special court martial.

Scheller burst onto the media scene several weeks ago when he criticized U.S. military leadership over the Biden administration’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan.

Scheller faces the following charges at his special court martial next week:

Article 88 (Contempt toward officials)

Article 89 (Disrespect toward superior commissioned officers)

Article 90 (Willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer)

Article 92 (Dereliction in the performance of duties)

Article 92 (Failure to obey order or regulation)

Article 133: (Conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman)

Scheller was thrown into the brig last week after he allegedly violated a gag order to not talk about the ongoing situation.

“They had a gag order on him and asked him not to speak,” Scheller’s father said in an interview last week. “He did, and they incarcerated him. They don’t know what to do with him.”

Task & Purpose reported:

A copy of Scheller’s charge sheet obtained by Task & Purpose reveals the Marine Corps methodically went through Scheller’s many comments on social media to determine all the ways he may have violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Scheller stands accused of showing contempt toward officials, showing disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, dereliction in the performance of duties, failure to obey an order or regulation, and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman. Of those charges, Scheller faces six specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman because Marine Corps officials believe that several of his comments could be construed as inciting a revolution, the charge sheet says. In one incident, Scheller allegedly wrote on a transition plan form that his desired career field was “Revolution,” the charge sheet says. He also allegedly wrote: “I reject your system. I plan to change the system”[;] and, “every generation needs a revolution. It is time for change.” The command investigation into Scheller’s social media posts also noted his comments that appeared to be calling on his supporters to rise up, including, “Follow me and we will bring the whole f–king system down,” according to a copy of the document, which Task & Purpose also obtained. Scheller engaged “in prohibited dissident and protest activities, to include advocating for ‘revolution,’ calling for the use of violence in ensuring accountability of senior government leaders and to affect political change, and for advocating for the dismantling of the current political and military system, all in contravention of the laws of the United States,” the investigating officer concluded.

