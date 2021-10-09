https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616202d02817c57bc71ccea1
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has accused Britain of withholding millions of pounds in funding to stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel. He said France’s authorities have cracked …
On November 8, 2022, Kentucky voters will have the opportunity to amend the state’s constitution to affirm that there is no constitutional “right” to abortion or abortion funding. Now, Catholic Archbi…
Giancarlo Esposito, a Hollywood star best known for appearing in “Breaking Bad,” spoke out this week to send a brutal message to the unvaccinated. “If you…
Oakville, Ontario is now requiring proof of full vaccination to grant marriage licenses. The new vaccine mandate for marriage went into effect on September 22. Oakville’s rules state, “starting Septem…
Highlights of this day in history: Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns; Imperial rule ends in China; Achille Lauro hijackers forced to land; Movie legend Orson Welles dies; Opera composer Giuseppe Verd…