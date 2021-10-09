https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/09/mark-robinson-is-right-to-call-out-the-radical-left-on-their-filth/

Charlotte, NC — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has come under fire for comments he made in June at a North Carolina Baptist Church. In his comments, Robinson said, “there’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. Yes, I called it filth.”

The comments were held by Democrats for several months who now have attempted to launch a coordinated attack against Robinson. Only because Robinson is one of the few Republicans willing to stand up to their radical agenda. He is an outspoken critic of critical race theory and against the socialist agenda.

Several North Carolina Democrats have weighed in, calling on Robinson to resign. Robinson fired back, doubling down on his comments. On Friday, the White House got involved in the situation.

The Biden regime, threw deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, called Robinson’s comments ‘repugnant’ and said that they spread hate. He continued by saying, “the role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office.” Let me clarify this for you in liberal terms. This means to bow down to whatever the radical left wants and appease the small percentage of Americans that are trying to dictate policy to fit their sickening lifestyle.

I agree with Robinson that the attempts of the radical left to push their agenda on everyone else is nothing but filth. As a Christian, I have commented many times that it is against the word of God, it is a sin, and there is nothing natural about homosexuality, transgenderism, etc.

The fact that the White House got involved should tell you everything that you need to know about this situation. If this were about hatred, we would be seeing someone call for violence and destruction. That’s certainly what we see from Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other groups that the radical left supports. They are all about violence.

This has nothing to do with hatred, tearing people apart, or anything about the rights of those who choose to live in the LGBT lifestyle. Those who choose to live that lifestyle have every right that is afforded to them just like any other American. But the radical left would absolutely lose their minds if we were to try to impose our way of thinking on them and their children.

It is not as if this is a popular opinion from the majority of people either. By all indications, there are less than 5% of people in the United States that identify as LGBT. Less than 5% of the US population is attempting to force their will on the majority, they simply do not care otherwise.

They do not care if you are a Christian and believe it is a lifestyle of sin. You are a hating bigot if you believe that way. They do not care that you want to protect your family from their brainwashing agenda. In their eyes, you are blocking progress.

It’s the same “progress” that has led our nation to the brink of socialism and the absolute departure from God. It is God who gave us our freedom initially and gave our great nation the foundation that we built upon.

It is left-wing “progress” that has removed the ability to think freely, decide what is best for you and your family, and is forcing you to let the government do everything for you.

This “progress” is what has led to so many RINO’s in Congress that should be standing up and speaking out just like Robinson. Instead, they cower in fear and remain silent. They simply let things go as they believe they can win another election and change things.

It is far too late to worry about elections in our country. The election in 2020 has proved we simply do not know that we can trust elections. Does anyone in their right mind actually believe that Joe Biden won over 80 million votes?

This same “progress” is attacking the first Black Lt. Gov in North Carolina history because he will not get on board with their radical agenda. Republicans should be speaking out in support of Robinson, his faith, and his stance on the socialist agenda. Instead, they continue to remain silent.

This is not about progress at all. This is about the radical left and their attempts to take down a new power player on the conservative scene. They cannot stand he is outspoken and this is just the first of many attacks against him. It should come as no surprise, however. Look at the attacks they have launched on anyone who stands against their agenda.

Lt. Gov. Robinson, thank you for being willing to take a stand against what is happening in our country. I just hope that some others in powerful positions in our government take note and follow your lead before it is too late. You are a true leader when our nation is lost and floundering in sin.

