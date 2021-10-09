https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rome-rises-up/
Huge demonstration in Rome against the health pass
Vaccine will be mandatory for work beginning October 15 — For 23 million Italians
Support our brothers and sisters in 🇮🇹#Italy on the frontline fighting corporativist state/medical #fascism, and fighting for our natural & human rights… pic.twitter.com/8P8AQeiCKG
— Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) October 9, 2021
🇮🇹 Huge demonstration in Rome where thousands of people demonstrate against the Green Pass and mandatory v⍺ccination. pic.twitter.com/iAgDL2od1A
— LADY AMINA (@The_AlphaX2) October 9, 2021