We’ll kick this off with an obligatory reminder that if you want to retrieve CNN’s ratings, you’ll need to purchase some deep-sea diving equipment:

Thursday cablenews ratings shares .@theFive is on top with a staggering 62% share thanks to @DanaPerino @greggutfeld @JesseBWatters @JudgeJeanine @HaroldFordJr OTOH one of CNN’s resident harassers is back in the basement with 13% Next: Key demo shares! Chart courtesy @RoadMN pic.twitter.com/Ee7aVR59QP — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 8, 2021

Considering those numbers, the odds are incredibly low that Fox News execs would want to take any advice about what they should be covering more from somebody at CNN. But media reporter Oliver Darcy was spotted trying to help out anyway:

CNN’s Oliver Darcy: Fox News should still be covering the 1/6 probe like we are, not the DoJ opening an investigation into American parents pic.twitter.com/HcndQfMQfl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2021

Because we’re talking about CNN here, they didn’t even get that right:

Your research isn’t worth 2 cents. You searched instant transcripts (inaccurate) for one word: subpoena. Here’s a 28-paragraph CNN report dated today on this story: it too has ZERO mentions of ‘subpoena’.https://t.co/eMIdciGgxj

Your lazy search for ‘subpoena’ proves nothing. pic.twitter.com/zd0SQ08sGl — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 9, 2021

Oliver Darcy is trash and CNN is no longer a news organization. https://t.co/7xinekeAEi pic.twitter.com/LBSWs3cSsF — a newsman (@a_newsman) October 9, 2021

Perhaps CNN should pay more attention to their own outlet instead of obsessing over Fox News.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy: Fox News should stick to the current State approved script like we do. — Mike R (@I_am_Mutated) October 9, 2021

When it comes to pushing the preferred narrative, the Democrats certainly appreciate CNN’s assistance.

