We’ll kick this off with an obligatory reminder that if you want to retrieve CNN’s ratings, you’ll need to purchase some deep-sea diving equipment:

Considering those numbers, the odds are incredibly low that Fox News execs would want to take any advice about what they should be covering more from somebody at CNN. But media reporter Oliver Darcy was spotted trying to help out anyway:

Because we’re talking about CNN here, they didn’t even get that right:

Perhaps CNN should pay more attention to their own outlet instead of obsessing over Fox News.

When it comes to pushing the preferred narrative, the Democrats certainly appreciate CNN’s assistance.

