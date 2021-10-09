https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/men-of-washington-dc-instructed-not-to-condescendingly-coach-women-on-how-to-parallel-park/

The men of Washington, D.C. have been put on notice by Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim. They are not to condescendingly coach a woman who is trying to parallel park — “We do not need your help.”

Men of DC: Do not pull over next to a woman who is trying to parallel park and then condescendingly coach her how to do it. We do not need your help. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 8, 2021

A woman who is trying to parallel park or a woman who is parallel parking?

Sounds like maybe you did 😆 — Intensive Purposes (@derekbpugh) October 8, 2021

If you didn’t need help, you wouldn’t have been trying to do it. You would have just done it. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 9, 2021

Strong disagree here. I’ll buy anyone who helps my wife not get another damage claim a drink. — I’mthatguy (@delbellod) October 8, 2021

I did it my way 😂 pic.twitter.com/YewL7QcaCP — USA SOS! 🇺🇸🆘❤ (@Holdon2Hope2020) October 8, 2021

Good tweet but I have some thoughts on how to improve it. Will DM you. — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) October 8, 2021

If, however, anyone sees me trying to parallel park and wants to come shout out remaining distance before I hit the Jaguar behind him, I’m totally good with that. Thanking everyone in advance. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 8, 2021

I’m all good if someone wants to help me. Men of anywhere. Women of anywhere. All genders of anywhere. I have no shame when it comes to parallel parking. Please help me without me needing to beg for help. — Angie Bybee (@angy6666) October 8, 2021

You got this queen pic.twitter.com/WFcFo7wxu5 — Brian King (@KingOrleans) October 9, 2021

“Manparking” is a thing now? — Snuffy (@saintsnuffy) October 8, 2021

Ok Karen — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) October 9, 2021

The owners of the cars you’re trying to fit between would beg to differ. — MEC6418 (@mec6418) October 9, 2021

Well… this really isn’t a male/female thing… and just how many minutes should we wait for them to figure it out??? pic.twitter.com/LR2jngMjYt — LawyersGunsMoney (@LawyersGunsMon1) October 8, 2021

Men of anywhere: if you see me attempting to parallel park please offer to do it for me. — Amber Park (@Aparklett) October 9, 2021

Odd that in the 12 seconds it takes me to parallel park no one ever has the opportunity to ‘coach’ me — Squid Ravioli in a Lemongrass Broth (@novummed) October 9, 2021

Imagine being so bad at parallel parking that you attract the attention of a good samaritan. — Chris Raab (@ChrisRaab3) October 9, 2021

As somebody who is extremely spacially challenged I would more than welcome men or women of the world assisting me in that. 🤷‍♀️ — Louiese (@QueenLouiese) October 9, 2021

Never offer to help. Just stand there and laugh. — CrimLawyer (@CrimLawyer2) October 9, 2021

@WomenPostingLs How bad are you at driving that this happened? — Cozy Gamer Gimp (@GrumpyCatterman) October 9, 2021

Funny that. I was minding my own business and a lady shouted out to me because she had difficulty parking and needed assistance. She was unable to reverse park in a very tight space so I assisted her. She thanked me afterwards. Should I have ignored her then and just left? — Thunder ⚡ (@THInterloper) October 9, 2021

A lot of people are extending this to men of the world and are sincerely sorry this happened to her if it did indeed happen.

Reporters of DC: don’t interview politicians who hold our lives and futures in their hands like you are simply trolling for click bait headlines. — Rights and might (@rightsandmight) October 8, 2021

