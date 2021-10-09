https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/men-of-washington-dc-instructed-not-to-condescendingly-coach-women-on-how-to-parallel-park/

The men of Washington, D.C. have been put on notice by Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim. They are not to condescendingly coach a woman who is trying to parallel park — “We do not need your help.”

A woman who is trying to parallel park or a woman who is parallel parking?

A lot of people are extending this to men of the world and are sincerely sorry this happened to her if it did indeed happen.

