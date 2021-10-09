https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/men-of-washington-dc-instructed-not-to-condescendingly-coach-women-on-how-to-parallel-park/
The men of Washington, D.C. have been put on notice by Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim. They are not to condescendingly coach a woman who is trying to parallel park — “We do not need your help.”
Men of DC: Do not pull over next to a woman who is trying to parallel park and then condescendingly coach her how to do it. We do not need your help.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 8, 2021
A woman who is trying to parallel park or a woman who is parallel parking?
Sounds like maybe you did 😆
— Intensive Purposes (@derekbpugh) October 8, 2021
If you didn’t need help, you wouldn’t have been trying to do it. You would have just done it.
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 9, 2021
— Ian Kullgren (@IanKullgren) October 9, 2021
Strong disagree here. I’ll buy anyone who helps my wife not get another damage claim a drink.
— I’mthatguy (@delbellod) October 8, 2021
I did it my way 😂 pic.twitter.com/YewL7QcaCP
— USA SOS! 🇺🇸🆘❤ (@Holdon2Hope2020) October 8, 2021
Good tweet but I have some thoughts on how to improve it. Will DM you.
— Ben Pershing (@benpershing) October 8, 2021
If, however, anyone sees me trying to parallel park and wants to come shout out remaining distance before I hit the Jaguar behind him, I’m totally good with that.
Thanking everyone in advance.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 8, 2021
I’m all good if someone wants to help me. Men of anywhere. Women of anywhere. All genders of anywhere. I have no shame when it comes to parallel parking. Please help me without me needing to beg for help.
— Angie Bybee (@angy6666) October 8, 2021
You got this queen pic.twitter.com/WFcFo7wxu5
— Brian King (@KingOrleans) October 9, 2021
Carsplaining?
— LGorove 🐬 (@LisaGorove) October 8, 2021
“Manparking” is a thing now?
— Snuffy (@saintsnuffy) October 8, 2021
Ok Karen
— Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) October 9, 2021
The owners of the cars you’re trying to fit between would beg to differ.
— MEC6418 (@mec6418) October 9, 2021
Well… this really isn’t a male/female thing… and just how many minutes should we wait for them to figure it out??? pic.twitter.com/LR2jngMjYt
— LawyersGunsMoney (@LawyersGunsMon1) October 8, 2021
Men of anywhere: if you see me attempting to parallel park please offer to do it for me.
— Amber Park (@Aparklett) October 9, 2021
Odd that in the 12 seconds it takes me to parallel park no one ever has the opportunity to ‘coach’ me
— Squid Ravioli in a Lemongrass Broth (@novummed) October 9, 2021
Imagine being so bad at parallel parking that you attract the attention of a good samaritan.
— Chris Raab (@ChrisRaab3) October 9, 2021
As somebody who is extremely spacially challenged I would more than welcome men or women of the world assisting me in that. 🤷♀️
— Louiese (@QueenLouiese) October 9, 2021
Never offer to help. Just stand there and laugh.
— CrimLawyer (@CrimLawyer2) October 9, 2021
@WomenPostingLs How bad are you at driving that this happened?
— Cozy Gamer Gimp (@GrumpyCatterman) October 9, 2021
Funny that. I was minding my own business and a lady shouted out to me because she had difficulty parking and needed assistance. She was unable to reverse park in a very tight space so I assisted her. She thanked me afterwards. Should I have ignored her then and just left?
— Thunder ⚡ (@THInterloper) October 9, 2021
A lot of people are extending this to men of the world and are sincerely sorry this happened to her if it did indeed happen.
Reporters of DC: don’t interview politicians who hold our lives and futures in their hands like you are simply trolling for click bait headlines.
— Rights and might (@rightsandmight) October 8, 2021
