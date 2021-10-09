https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/minnesota-high-school-is-committed-to-dismantling-whiteness/
Teachers and staff at Richfield High School begin all of their meetings by committing to dismantling “processes that benefit whiteness.” — At Richfield High School we believe in providing a rigorous and equitable education reflecting the strengths and experiences of our community. We believe students learn best when they feel safe and affirmed in who they are. Therefore, we commit to dismantling policies and processes that benefit whiteness and other systems of privilege.”