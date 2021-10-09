https://noqreport.com/2021/10/09/more-than-200000-have-already-died-from-the-covid-jab-in-the-us/

Editor’s Commentary: This article will get hit by fact-checkers. They will claim that there are no verifiable deaths from Covid-19 jabs. Zero. That’s the lie that is currently being told. I call it the CDC’s “head in the sand” narrative. They won’t investigate any deaths of people who died from Covid-19, so therefore their conclusion is that there aren’t any.

There have been tons. In fact, there have been many times more verifiable deaths from the Covid-19 shots than all deaths from all previous vaccines combined. But the verifiable deaths are only the tip of the iceberg. Projected deaths looking at as much data as possible tells us there have been hundreds of thousands of deaths caused directly by the Covid-19 vaccines in the United States alone. Worldwide, that number is in the millions.

But like I said, this article will be obliterated by fact-checkers. They could write up their pre-ordained attacks without even reading the article. They are using the logical fallacy of “begging the question,” a tactic very similar to circular reasoning. By their reckoning, the Covid-19 injections are safe and effective, therefore any facts that counter the narrative are false because the Covid-19 injections are safe and effective.

Unfortunately, their tactics work on millions of Americans who either lack critical thinking skills to make their own choices or are practicing extreme cognitive dissonance to reinforce their vaccine decisions. The article below by Dr. Joseph Mercola and his cohorts in medicine details why we believe there have been hundreds of thousands of deaths from the jabs. This is the type of information that must be spread far and wide in order to wake up as many people as possible.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

So far, the CDC has not determined that any death was directly caused by the COVID shot, but that doesn’t mean the injections haven’t killed anyone. Calculations using VAERS data suggest the COVID shots have resulted in 212,000 excess deaths in the U.S.

An estimated 300,000 Americans suffered permanent disability from the COVID shots, and anywhere from 2 million to 5 million may have suffered adverse reactions

If you’re under the age of 50, your risk of dying from the vaccine is greater than your chance of dying from COVID-19

Dr. Peter Schirmacher, chief pathologist at the University of Heidelberg, who is recognized as one of the top 100 pathologists in the world, autopsied 40 patients who died within two weeks of their COVID jab, and found 30% to 40% of the deaths were conclusively due to the shot

One top neurologist claims to have 2,000 reportable vaccine injuries in 2021, compared to zero in the last 11 years. In all, 5% of her existing patients now have suspected vaccine injuries, but she has only filed two VAERS reports due to the complexity of the filing

Yesterday, October 8, 2021, I published a Highwire exclusive interview with Deborah Conrad, a physician’s assistant who is blowing the whistle on COVID jab injuries, and the fact that these injuries are rarely reported because of a faulty VAERS database design.

Today you’re in for yet another bombshell video: “Vaccine Secrets: COVID Crisis.” It’s the first episode of “The False Narrative Takedown Series,” produced by Steve Kirsch, executive director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund.

“Vaccine Secrets” complements and supports everything Conrad shared in her interview, so I highly recommend saving these files on your computer and watching both of them. Both are available on Bitchute.

How Many Have Died From the COVID Jabs?

According to Kirsch, the COVID shots have already killed an estimated 200,000 Americans, a far higher number than the 15,386 deaths reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as of September 17, 2021.1 You can find all the research for Episode 1 of the “False Narrative Takedown” series on SKirsch.io/vaccine-resources.2

As noted by Kirsch, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky claims no causative link has been found for any of these deaths. She’s not lying, per se. But she’s also not telling the whole truth.

So far, the CDC has not determined that any death was directly caused by the COVID shot, but that doesn’t mean the injections haven’t killed anyone. In this episode, Kirsch sets out to determine whether evidence of causality exists, and if so, what the actual death toll is likely to be.

Can VAERS Data Demonstrate Causality?

The big disconnect, Kirsch points out, is that the CDC insists that VAERS, as an early warning system, cannot prove (or disprove) causality. Kirsch argues that this is false. The idea that VAERS cannot show causality is part of how and why the CDC can claim none of the deaths is attributable to the COVID shot.

To prove his point, Kirsch gives the following analogy: Suppose you give a two-dose vaccine. After the first dose, nothing happens, but after the second dose, people die within 24 hours of a deep vein thrombosis (DVT). When you look at the VAERS data, what you would find is no reports associated with the first dose, and a rash of deaths after the second dose, and all within the same timeframe and with the same cause of death.

According to the CDC, you cannot ascribe any causality at all from that. To them, it’s just random chance that everyone died after the second dose, and from the same condition, and not the first dose or from another condition.

Kirsch argues that causality CAN be identified from this kind of data. It’s very difficult to come up with another explanation for why people die exactly 24 hours after their second dose.

For example, is it reasonable to assume that people with, say, undiagnosed heart conditions would die exactly 24 hours after getting a second dose of vaccine? Or that people with undiagnosed diabetes would die exactly 24 hours after their second dose?

Why not after the first dose, or two months after the second dose, or any other random number of hours or days, or for other random cause of death? Why would people randomly die of the same condition at the exact same time, over and over again?

Vaccine Program Needs To Be Halted Immediately

According to Kirsch, the vaccination program should be immediately halted, as the VAERS data suggest more than 200,000 Americans have already died, and more than 2 million have been seriously injured by the vaccines. Interestingly enough, Kirsch and his entire family took the COVID shot early on, so he’s not coming from an “anti-vax” position.

Ending the vaccinations would not spell disaster in terms of allowing COVID-19 to run rampant, as we now know there are safe and effective early treatment protocols that everyone can use, both at home and in the hospital. These treatments also work for all variants.

According to Kirsch, the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health are all “spreading misinformation about the vaccine versus early treatment.” In a nutshell, these agencies are saying the complete opposite of what is true — classic Orwellian doublespeak.

They claim the COVID shots are safe and effective, when the data show they’re neither, and they say there is no safe and effective early treatment, which is clearly false. At the same time, our medical freedoms are being stripped away under the guise of public health — all while an immense death toll is allowed to take place right before our eyes.

Kirsch is so confident in his analyses, he’s offered a $1 million academic grant to anyone who can show his analysis is flawed by a factor of four or more. So far, no one has stepped up to claim the prize. He’s even offered $1 million to any official willing to simply have a public debate with him about the data, and none has accepted the challenge.

As noted by Kirsch, “we’ve replaced debates as a way to settle scientific disagreements … with government-driven censorship and intimidation.” Medical recommendations are now also driven by the White House rather than medical experts and doctors themselves.

False Narratives Overview

In this episode, Kirsch goes through five false narratives about COVID jab safety, namely that:

The shots are safe and effective No one has died from the COVID shot You cannot use VAERS to determine causality The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is harmless Only a few adverse events are associated with the shots and they’re all “mild”

He also reviews the five false narratives about what the solutions are:

Vaccines are the only way to end the pandemic Vaccine mandates are therefore needed Masks work Early treatments do not work Ivermectin is dangerous

COVID Shot Kills Five Times More People Than It Saves

Kirsch cites information from Dr. Peter Schirmacher, chief pathologist at the University of Heidelberg, who is recognized as one of the top 100 pathologists in the world.

Schirmacher did autopsies on 40 patients who died within two weeks of their COVID jab, and found 30% to 40% of them were conclusively due to the shot, as there was no other underlying pathology that could have caused the deaths. Now, he did not rule out that 100% of the deaths could have been caused by the shots. He just could not conclusively prove it.

There’s also Pfizer’s six-month study, which included 44,000 people. During the blinded period of the study, the deaths were just about even — 15 deaths in the vaccine group and 14 in the control group. So, one life was saved by the shot.

But then, after the study was unblinded and controls were offered the vaccine, another three in the original vaccine group died along with two original placebo recipients who opted to get the shot. None of these deaths was considered related to the Pfizer “vaccine,” yet no one knows what they actually died from.

So, the final tally ended up being 20 deaths in the vaccine group and 14 deaths in the control group. What this tells us is the Pfizer shot offers no all-cause mortality benefit. The shot saved one life, and killed six, which gives us a net-negative mortality rate. The reality is that five times more people are killed by the shot than are saved by it.

How to Calculate Excess Mortality

In the video, Kirsch explains how anyone can calculate the number of COVID shot deaths using VAERS data. What we’re looking at here is excess deaths, not background deaths of people who were going to die from a natural cause, such as old age, anyway. In summary, this is done by:

Determining the propensity to report Determining the number of domestic deaths in the VAERS database Determining the underreporting factor for serious events Determining the background death rate, i.e., all deaths reported to VAERS by year Calculating the number of excess deaths

Lastly, you would validate your findings using independent methods or comparing it to what others have found. Step-by-step instructions and calculations can be found in the document called “Estimating the Number of Vaccine Deaths in America.”3

More Than 200,000 Have Likely Been Killed by the Jabs

Between the documentation on his website and the video, you get a detailed in-depth understanding of how to do this and how Kirsch came to the conclusions made. Here, I will simply provide a summary rundown of Kirsch calculations and conclusions:

Propensity to report = same as in previous years Number of domestic deaths in the VAERS database = 6,167 as of August 27, 2021 Under-reporting factor for serious events = 41 (i.e., for every 41 events, only one is reported) Background VAERS death rate = 500 per year (this background death number will be subtracted twice, as most COVID jab recipients are receiving two doses. This gives us a very conservative estimate) Excess deaths calculation = (6,167 – 2 x 500) x 41 = 212,000 excess deaths

Using the same calculation methods, Kirsch conservatively estimates more than 300,000 Americans have also been permanently disabled by the COVID shots. These estimates have been validated by four teams of researchers using other methods. (None of them used VAERS data.)

If you’re under the age of 50, your risk of dying from the vaccine is greater than your chance of dying from COVID-19.

Kirsch also demonstrates another calculation to show the COVID shots kill more people than the actual COVID-19 infection does. That calculation also shows that if you’re under the age of 50, your risk of dying from the vaccine is greater than your chance of dying from COVID-19, so it makes no sense from a risk-benefit perspective to get the jab if you’re younger than 50.

What’s more, since your risk of natural infection exponentially decreases over time (as natural herd immunity grows, your chance of infection approximately halves each year), the risks of the COVID shot rapidly outgrow any potential benefit with each passing year.

Examples of Adverse Events

Kirsch has also analyzed adverse events by symptom, calculating the rate at which they occur after the COVID shots compared to the average rate seen for all other vaccines combined from 2015- to 2019 for ages 20 to 60. Here’s a sampling:4

Pulmonary embolism, occurs at a rate 473 times higher than the normal incidence rate (i.e., if there was one pulmonary embolism event reported in VAERS on average for all vaccines, there were 473 events following a COVID injection)

Stroke, 326 times higher

Deep vein thrombosis 264.3 times higher

Appendicitis 145.5 times higher

Parkinson’s disease 55 times higher

Blindness 29.1 times higher

Deafness 44.7 times higher

Death 58.1 times higher

Interestingly, the most common cause of death in children aged 12 to 17 who got the COVID shot was pulmonary embolism. This was determined by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) after analyzing the deaths of 14 children. Coincidence? Or evidence of causality?

Anecdotes and Other Data Consistent With High Death Rate

Kirsch also cites anecdotal data that can clue us into what’s happening. One top neurologist claims to have 2,000 reportable vaccine injuries in 2021, compared to zero in the last 11 years.

In all, 5% of her existing patients now have suspected vaccine injuries. Yet this neurologist has only reported two of them, because she got so frustrated with the VAERS system. So, in this instance, the under-reporting rate is not 41, but 1,000. And she’s not alone. This is another classic real-world illustration of what the PA Deborah Conrad shared in yesterday’s article.

Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe has also reported that 60% of his COVID jabbed patients have elevated D-dimer levels, which is indicative of blood clotting, and levels in many cases remained elevated for up to three months.

This too is evidence of causation, because your D-dimer level is a marker for blood clotting. Even if you don’t have obvious symptoms of clotting, it can indicate the presence of microclots. Hoffe discusses this in the video below.

Dr. Peter McCullough has also reported that troponin levels are elevated in many vaccinated patients. Troponin is a marker for heart damage, such as when you’re having a heart attack or myocarditis (heart inflammation). A level between 1 and 4 is indicative of an acute or recent heart attack. In case of a serious heart attack, troponin can remain elevated for five days.

In many patients who have received the COVID jab, the troponin level is between 35 and 50(!) and remains at that level for up to two months, which suggests massive damage is occurring to the heart. Yet this is what they’re routinely labeling as “mild” myocarditis. There’s absolutely nothing mild about this level of heart damage.

No Rate of Injury or Death Is Too Great

Unbelievably, there seems to be no ceiling above which the death and disability toll is deemed too great. Why aren’t the FDA and CDC concerned about safety when more than half a million side effect reports have been filed? How come nearly 15,000 reported deaths5 haven’t set off emergency alarms and in-depth investigations? Historically, 50 deaths have been the cutoff point at which a vaccine is pulled.

Considering the unprecedented risks of these shots, I urge you to review as much data as you can before you jump on the booster bandwagon. Based on everything I’ve seen, I believe the risk of side effects is likely going to exponentially increase with each dose.

If you need a refresher on the potential mechanisms of harm, download and read Stephanie Seneff’s excellent paper,6 “Worse Than The Disease: Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19,” published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research in collaboration with Dr. Greg Nigh.

“The Truth About COVID-19” exposes the hidden agenda behind the pandemic, showing the countermeasures have nothing to do with public health and everything to do with ushering in a new social and economic system based on totalitarian, technocracy-led control. So, it’s not misinformation they fear. It’s the truth they want to prevent from spreading. Pick up a copy of this best-selling book today before it’s too late.

