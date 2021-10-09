https://pluralist.com/msnbc-warns-parents-pushing-back-are-mentally-ill-white-nationalists/

To the radical left and the Biden administration, parents concerned about their childrens’ welfare are domestic terrorists who need to be monitored by the FBI. National television broadcasts not only endorse this kind of madness but also promote and support it. On MSNBC’s Deadline: White HouseOn Tuesday night, Jason Johnson, a guest host, and Clint Watts (MSNBC) regulars Joyce Vance warned viewers not to fear parent protesters. They claimed they are motivated by racism and conspiracy theories, and may even be suffering from mental illness.

Last week, the National School Board Association president called on President Biden to get the FBI involved in policing parents at school board meetings, labeling them as “domestic terrorists.” This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland happily gave in to this demand. Host Jason Johnson warned parents rising up against liberal school boards was a “scourge” on society: “Garland directed federal authorities in 30 days to have strategy sessions with law enforcement, to face the menace.

Johnson asked former FBI agent and MSNBC analyst Clint Watts to confirm that white nationalists and anarchists were behind this parent protesting “scourge”: “To me, is this really about people being upset about mask mandates or are there sort of underlying disruptive forces, white nationalists, anarchists, whatever, in this country, that are using mask mandates and a public health crisis to sort of wage chaos?”

Watts compared parents to “vigilante poll watchers” and even January 6 rioters.“[S]ince January 6th, the protests and the mobilizations to violence have gone from national to local,” he noted.

The fearmongering continued as Johnson complained to fellow educator Joyce Vance, also a former U.S. Attorney appointed by President Obama, how parental “violence” could stop teachers from teaching certain [liberal]Material

“[A]The school board meeting is a hotbed of violence. How does that end up trickling down to what is and is not taught and possibly trickling up to higher level educators like yourself?” He was worried.

Vance was terrified teachers would stop teaching “brave and bold” ideologies like Critical Race Theory:

Are school boards going to be more cautious and hesitant about taking on bold, innovative education projects?We’re currently discussing issues involving school boards. How they compete in the new market of ideas created after Trump’s election. But that could have wide-reaching consequences. The bans placed on Critical Race Theory teaching have certainly led to it being banned in certain areas. This has a negative impact on the work you and me do. It also helps us see how American racism shaped policy and help us improve our future policies. School boards may be challenged over whether Critical Race Theory is allowed in schools.

She supported Johnson’s vile claim “white supremacist ideology” was behind the pushback to CRT, as well as mental illness. She demanded the federal government intervene to get us “back to normal:”

[N]This isn’t necessarily an eruption, but rather a normalization. We also see a country with a mental illness that’s not the best, even though it’s only 18 months into the pandemic. We are witnessing exactly that. To correct the situation and bring them back to their normal, we will need to establish some kind of national health restorative task in this country.

Johnson said that the hostile attitude to school boards was similar to hostility towards the Affordable Care Act of 2009. Johnson also claimed that the country is living in unimaginable times. “What on Earth has happened in this country in the last 11-12 years that has normalized a level of anger and violence that would have been bizarre just 11 years ago?,” he worried to Watts.

Former FBI agent, he argued that it came down to Fox News and Donald Trump radicalizing the left. “It’s one part the way our rhetoric has changed in this country and what our elected leaders will say and the other part being aware of a nationwide sort of push around every single issue that ultimately falls under the Trump banner,” he claimed.

Cadillac is sponsoring Deadline:White House. For more information, visit the Conservatives fight Back page.

Below is the transcription