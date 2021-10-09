https://pluralist.com/msnbc-warns-parents-pushing-back-are-mentally-ill-white-nationalists/
To the radical left and the Biden administration, parents concerned about their childrens’ welfare are domestic terrorists who need to be monitored by the FBI. National television broadcasts not only endorse this kind of madness but also promote and support it. On MSNBC’s Deadline: White HouseOn Tuesday night, Jason Johnson, a guest host, and Clint Watts (MSNBC) regulars Joyce Vance warned viewers not to fear parent protesters. They claimed they are motivated by racism and conspiracy theories, and may even be suffering from mental illness.
Last week, the National School Board Association president called on President Biden to get the FBI involved in policing parents at school board meetings, labeling them as “domestic terrorists.” This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland happily gave in to this demand. Host Jason Johnson warned parents rising up against liberal school boards was a “scourge” on society: “Garland directed federal authorities in 30 days to have strategy sessions with law enforcement, to face the menace.
Johnson asked former FBI agent and MSNBC analyst Clint Watts to confirm that white nationalists and anarchists were behind this parent protesting “scourge”: “To me, is this really about people being upset about mask mandates or are there sort of underlying disruptive forces, white nationalists, anarchists, whatever, in this country, that are using mask mandates and a public health crisis to sort of wage chaos?”
Watts compared parents to “vigilante poll watchers” and even January 6 rioters.“[S]ince January 6th, the protests and the mobilizations to violence have gone from national to local,” he noted.
The fearmongering continued as Johnson complained to fellow educator Joyce Vance, also a former U.S. Attorney appointed by President Obama, how parental “violence” could stop teachers from teaching certain [liberal]Material
“[A]The school board meeting is a hotbed of violence. How does that end up trickling down to what is and is not taught and possibly trickling up to higher level educators like yourself?” He was worried.
Vance was terrified teachers would stop teaching “brave and bold” ideologies like Critical Race Theory:
Are school boards going to be more cautious and hesitant about taking on bold, innovative education projects?We’re currently discussing issues involving school boards. How they compete in the new market of ideas created after Trump’s election. But that could have wide-reaching consequences. The bans placed on Critical Race Theory teaching have certainly led to it being banned in certain areas. This has a negative impact on the work you and me do. It also helps us see how American racism shaped policy and help us improve our future policies. School boards may be challenged over whether Critical Race Theory is allowed in schools.
She supported Johnson’s vile claim “white supremacist ideology” was behind the pushback to CRT, as well as mental illness. She demanded the federal government intervene to get us “back to normal:”
[N]This isn’t necessarily an eruption, but rather a normalization. We also see a country with a mental illness that’s not the best, even though it’s only 18 months into the pandemic. We are witnessing exactly that. To correct the situation and bring them back to their normal, we will need to establish some kind of national health restorative task in this country.
Johnson said that the hostile attitude to school boards was similar to hostility towards the Affordable Care Act of 2009. Johnson also claimed that the country is living in unimaginable times. “What on Earth has happened in this country in the last 11-12 years that has normalized a level of anger and violence that would have been bizarre just 11 years ago?,” he worried to Watts.
Former FBI agent, he argued that it came down to Fox News and Donald Trump radicalizing the left. “It’s one part the way our rhetoric has changed in this country and what our elected leaders will say and the other part being aware of a nationwide sort of push around every single issue that ultimately falls under the Trump banner,” he claimed.
Cadillac is sponsoring Deadline:White House. For more information, visit the Conservatives fight Back page.
Below is the transcription
Deadline: White House
10/6/21
JASON JohnSON: The National School Board Association asked the president to assist in investigating and stopping threats arising from policies like the mask mandates. Merrick Garland, the Attorney General of Texas, has stepped in to marshal FBI resources in an effort to combat a disturbing rise in violence threats, harassment and intimidation. Garland has directed federal authorities to convene strategy sessions with law enforcement in order to combat the menace. Joyce Vance is an ex-U.S. attorney and a law professor at Alabama and MSNBC legal analyst. Clint Watts has also returned, which is a blessing for all of us. Clint Watts, it was me who got to begin with this. I believe that this rise in violence seen in schools is a result of the increase in violence across the nation. It’s happening in schools. You can find it in grocery shops. It’s even on planes.Is this about people getting upset over mask mandates? Or are there underlying disruptive forces like white nationalists, anarchists etc. in this country that use mask mandates to create wage chaos and public health crises?
CLINT WATTS – Jason and I started to talk about mobilizations for polling places a year ago. We were primarily concerned about polling sites in our locality and did observe some vigilante monitoring of polls after the election. It was common to see people turn up for election recounts. This has been going on about ten more months and really covers every issue. It is not masks. It’s vaccines. It is mandated vaccines. Anything that involves the local level is affected. I think it’s the vaccine mandates. Since January 6, the violence and protests have moved from the national to the local. The most serious threats and challenges to violence are faced by school boards, elected officials, and health officers. Unfortunately, there is not enough intelligence or resources to stop them. It’s this that makes the situation so complicated. This is a problem of capacity. You’re also seeing these movements at very local levels.
JOHNSON – Joyce and I both teach. Your professorship is in law, mine is at Morgan State University. I can recall when the only thing that you had to be concerned about was a mass shooting. But let’s not forget that something boring and uninteresting, such as a meeting of school boards, is now a place for violence. What happens when that trickles down to the things we are and are not learning, and maybe trickling up into higher-level educators such as yourself?
JOYCE VANCE: Well, the focus that this brings to education is something that we’re not used to having. Jason, you have it right. It’s amazing how it all works. Is it possible for school boards to become more cautious, hesitant and reluctant in pursuing bold and innovative educational initiatives?We’re currently discussing issues involving school boards. How they compete in the new market of ideas created after Trump’s election. But that could have wide-reaching consequences. You can see it in places where there are bans on teaching critical racism theory. It also helps you understand the history of American racism.
Clint said that this too is a flashpoint. We are living in the middle a perfect storm. Not only is there this eruption but also this. It’s not an eruption, but rather a normalization. We also have a nation that, truthfully, is not in its best mental state 18 months after a pandemic. And those problems are collapsing together. We are witnessing exactly that. To correct the situation and bring them back to their normal, we will need to establish some kind of national health restorative task in this country.
JOHNSON – I’d like to be a bit nostalgic. The Obama years might come closest to me, even though I have never seen the west wing. I’d like to watch some of the local arguments during the Affordable Care Act debate. [plays clip of town hall meeting from 2009]
…
JOHNSON: Now, Clint, I’m the person — look, I believe in a rowdy public. It doesn’t matter if someone wants to demonstrate outside Mitch McConnell’s home, or confront somebody in a restaurant. I’m fine with that. As angry as people were 12 years back about receiving free healthcare, there has never been anything quite like the one we are seeing now at school board meetings. Is there anything that’s happened to this nation in the past 11-12 years that has allowed for a normalization of violence and anger that was bizarre only eleven years ago?
Jason WATTS, Two points. First, candidates and elected leaders essentially use the language of violence, mobilization and mobilization to deal with issues. It’s not to have public debate or discourse, not to have a discussion. The goal is to confront immediately. You can go to Steve Bannon’s War Room, which is what the war room is after all.It extends to Fox News and is all about combative confrontation. This is the second section. The videos that show conflict and combat at local locations go viral quickly, so this gives people more ammunition to think about doing it. You can see it in the social media copycat phenomena that we have today. This is just one example of how our rhetoric in the country has changed and what our elected representatives will speak about it. The other half being conscious of the Trump campaign’s nationwide push for every issue.