https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/new-republic-editor-writes-about-hunting-down-politicians-in-public-spaces-because-they-left-you-with-no-other-choice/

We’re not sure if New Republic deputy editor Jason Linkins considers the women’s bathroom a public space, but he doesn’t seem to be too put out that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was followed in there and filmed. Like many others have concluded, she deserved it, this time for not being responsive to her constituents, leaving them no other choice.

Linkins writes:

Power concedes nothing without demand. But the demands of Democratic voters are reasonable: Just pass Biden’s agenda, already! As the powerful continue to cocoon themselves within a vault of donor boodle and ordinary citizens get shut out of the participatory process, we should naturally expect an antagonistic and more confrontational public to emerge. And while many argue that the people should have the right to be rude, this is clearly not an ideal or preferable way to practice politics. Anyone who doesn’t want that future should stop asserting the ludicrous notion that affluent political elites have some inalienable right to civility, and start insisting that they earn it.

“We should naturally expect an antagonistic and more confrontational public to emerge” — or have one artificially whipped up by the likes of Rep. Maxine Waters.

Treat her constituents poorly? Since when are illegal aliens constituents? And what if her actual constituents oppose Biden’s Build Back Better agenda?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...