https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/new-republic-editor-writes-about-hunting-down-politicians-in-public-spaces-because-they-left-you-with-no-other-choice/

We’re not sure if New Republic deputy editor Jason Linkins considers the women’s bathroom a public space, but he doesn’t seem to be too put out that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was followed in there and filmed. Like many others have concluded, she deserved it, this time for not being responsive to her constituents, leaving them no other choice.

I wrote about hunting politicians down in public spaces, shouting at them, making them extremely upset, because they stole all of your political power and left you no other choice, which is true no matter what their clapped-out simps in the media tell you https://t.co/ofBxYTsQgm — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) October 9, 2021

Linkins writes:

Power concedes nothing without demand. But the demands of Democratic voters are reasonable: Just pass Biden’s agenda, already! As the powerful continue to cocoon themselves within a vault of donor boodle and ordinary citizens get shut out of the participatory process, we should naturally expect an antagonistic and more confrontational public to emerge. And while many argue that the people should have the right to be rude, this is clearly not an ideal or preferable way to practice politics. Anyone who doesn’t want that future should stop asserting the ludicrous notion that affluent political elites have some inalienable right to civility, and start insisting that they earn it.

“We should naturally expect an antagonistic and more confrontational public to emerge” — or have one artificially whipped up by the likes of Rep. Maxine Waters.

This tells us more about Jason than it does about Sinema. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 9, 2021

Let’s go Jason! — ¿queti m. porta (@raymoon0319) October 9, 2021

Showing up at their work: pic.twitter.com/7FTIR1ECid — RIP (@Marshal_Dov) October 9, 2021

Please, please, of all things that are holy, PLEASE keep having your activists do this. — ⚡️CrimsonEdits⚡️ (@RollTideRichard) October 9, 2021

Yes please continue this. This is an amazing strategy FOR THE REPUBLICANS to take back the house and Senate. Please continue. 🤣😂😄😘🤫 pic.twitter.com/G7JqOqY5O4 — DEADTHEMONK24 (@deadthemonk24) October 9, 2021

It’s amazing if they don’t realize this. — Impactful Blurb (@impactfulblurb) October 9, 2021

👆Douche — Steve W (@stevew78750587) October 9, 2021

You do know this won’t be a one-sided phenomenon forever, don’t you? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 9, 2021

Hunting, you say? — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) October 9, 2021

No other choice 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Deja Moo (heard that bull before) (@babsdallas) October 9, 2021

The New Republic now officially endorses harassing women. Check. — Random Tax Payer – (Voter Integrity & Term Limits) (@VeeSmit14496305) October 9, 2021

“She had to be filmed while going to the bathroom, she left us no choice.” — Nick (@Enve90) October 9, 2021

I have a feeling you’re EXTREMELY selective on when you support this tactic and when you don’t. I wonder what the dividing line could possibly be. — A Newtonian Fluid (@asolarevent) October 9, 2021

So, the same sentiment should be applied to school boards? — Kramerica (@Kramerica2021) October 9, 2021

How is someone who was elected “stealing” your elected power? Or is any candidate from an opposing political part stealing power for the minority? — fata4life (@elivenspire) October 9, 2021

This is hilarious. What a tool. — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) October 9, 2021

You’re a giant simp and a bore — Boboddy (@antidentite2020) October 9, 2021

You definitely look like the type who is ok following a woman into the restroom. pic.twitter.com/JC9uJuyd11 — Conservatalian 2.0 (@Conservataliano) October 9, 2021

What a douchebag — Charlotte Lange (@CharlotteLange7) October 9, 2021

And if the roles were reversed and it were you being hunted down, harassed and being made extremely upset? Would you still feel the same?

Don’t bother lying and saying it’s deserved. It’s not. From either side. — nomadswife6973 (@nomadswife6973) October 9, 2021

oh wow, good question: yes: I feel like if I was a public servant and gone out of my way to treat my constituents poorly, I’d *definitely* deserve to get treated like that! I would definitely use this as a way to distinguish myself from a failed public servant, yes!! — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) October 9, 2021

Treat her constituents poorly? Since when are illegal aliens constituents? And what if her actual constituents oppose Biden’s Build Back Better agenda?

Related:

Ya’ BURNT! Ana Navarro DRAGGED for saying it’s ‘beyond the pail’ to chase someone in a bathroom BUT Kyrsten Sinema had it comin’ https://t.co/6Fublc3PH6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

