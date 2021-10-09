https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6161f4c02817c57bc71cce26

ALAMO, Ga. — A Georgia police officer was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Wheeler County. The Georgia…

Even before the COVID-19 vaccine was available to all adults as it is now, the Democrats promoted the drug as a miracle, more importantly, the only way to…

Here are the top stories for Saturday, October 9th: Taliban sending displaced back home; Scuffles break during anti-fascist demo in Greece; Counting starts in Czech elections; Breezy winds put balloon…

Fulani militants reportedly went on a rampage from Oct. 1-5, killing six Christians and leaving several others wounded during attacks on multiple villages in Nigeria’s Plateau State.

The entire country of Lebanon is currently without electricity. This is due to the ongoing shortage of fuel for the oil-powered energy plants. Officials say the blackout may last several days. It’s so…

