https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/newsom-admits-12-year-old-daughter-not-yet-vaccinated-despite-k-12-vaccine-mandate-rest-state/

“Rule for thee but not for me.”

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (CA) admits in a recent article published by LA Times that his 12-year-old daughter has not yet received the jab despite being qualified. According to the governor, his daughter has a series of other shots to get first before she will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

LA Times reported:

Newsom’s office would not comment on whether the governor would support legislation to eliminate personal belief exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine. TRENDING: Manchin Buries His Head in His Hands, Tells Schumer His Unhinged Senate Speech Attacking Republicans Was “F*cking Stupid” The governor has said the state’s process offers an “accommodating” personal belief exemption and will provide adequate time to hesitant parents to talk to their doctors and school nurses. He said his own daughter, who recently turned 12 years old and is eligible for the vaccine, has not yet received it because she has “a series of other shots” to get first. The democrat governor prioritized other vaccines than the COVID-19 vaccine that could “save others lives” and “would end this pandemic”. Is he trying to say that this pandemic isn’t as dangerous as what the media want us to believe?

This is clearly a violation of his own K-12 vaccine mandate. This is an abuse of power by breaking the rules that everyone is expected to obey.

On October 1, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom announced the nation’s first k-12 vaccine mandate for in-person learning. Fresh off of a rigged recall election, he has gone into overdrive.

Previously, students who are 16 or older are only eligible for the Pfizer jab. Now, children ages 12 to 15 are qualified to get the Pfizer shot under emergency use.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announces the first K-12 vaccine mandate in the nation, requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID in order to attend in-person classes. The mandate will go into effect once the FDA gives full approval of the shots for their age groups. pic.twitter.com/qZggkJZu5K — The Recount (@therecount) October 1, 2021

It is not the first time the leftist governor has violated his own mandate. Last July, Newsom pulled his 10-year-old son from summer camp after maskless photos of the children surfaced.

In California children aged 2-11 must wear masks during “camps for youth, youth sports and other youth activities including theater and music performances and band.”

Democrat Newsom acted like the victim and threw the summer camp under the bus when confronted about the pictures of his maskless son.

Another incident was when Gavin Newsom attended a dinner party at The French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he told Californians they can’t gather with their families for Thanksgiving.

Your child has to get the poison jab, but Newsom’s daughter doesn’t.

Your child has to wear a face mask, but Newsom’s son doesn’t.

You can’t gather with your families for holiday, but Newsom can.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

