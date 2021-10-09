https://citizenfreepress.com/column-2/djokovic-in-doubt-for-australian-open-no-jab-no-play/

Posted by Kane on October 9, 2021 11:15 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will miss the Aussie Open if he doesn’t get Vaccinated.

Djokovic has been vocal in his stance against mandatory Vaccination.

Dan Andrews issues ultimatum



Djokovic tested positive for Covid last year so he already has natural immunity



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...