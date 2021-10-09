https://citizenfreepress.com/column-2/djokovic-in-doubt-for-australian-open-no-jab-no-play/
The Premier has served up an ultimatum to tennis superstar Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated or miss out on January’s Australian Open. pic.twitter.com/Z3yAIOfLIe
— Wittgenstein (@Kukicat7) October 5, 2021
20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will miss the Aussie Open if he doesn’t get Vaccinated.
Djokovic has been vocal in his stance against mandatory Vaccination.
Dan Andrews issues ultimatum
Djokovic tested positive for Covid last year so he already has natural immunity