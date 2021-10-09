https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-whistleblower-just-got-shitcanned/

Melissa Strickler has been fired by Pfizer after revealing internal emails from the company which show aborted fetal tissue was utilized in the production of the experimental mRNA Covid Vaccine.

Pfizer Email — “We want to avoid having the information on the fetal cell lines floating out there. We believe the risk of communication this right now outweighs any potential benefit that we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want it out there.

