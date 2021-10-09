https://thepostmillennial.com/pole-dancing-instructor-who-teaches-children-married-to-a-child-sex-offender

Controversy over the sexualization of children reignited this week as an Indiana pole dancing instructor who reportedly teaches the provocative dance technique to kids was discussed online.

On Saturday, the criminal history of the instructor’s husband surfaced, and it includes a mention in the Indiana sex offenders registry.

Earlier this week, social media users came across an advertisement for kids pole dancing classes. The lessons were offered up by Tiff’s Pole Fitness of Jasper, Indiana.

“Kids pole too!” no the fuck they do not pic.twitter.com/T5GoydgCYK — Spooky Pill Pagliacci ? (@Slatzism) October 8, 2021

The disclaimer on the side of the poster, completely with a skimpy cartoon girl hanging upside said “no worries… your child will be taught age appropriate pole sport techniques only.”

However, that contradicts what Tiffs Facebook page said. Spotted by one user, a post says “now offering kids pole ages 7 to 12 & extra flirty flow classes!”

While most of Tiff’s Pole Fitness original Facebook page was scrubbed, some surviving comments showing its establishment earlier this year survived.

According to Google Cache, one of the last posts made by Tiffs Pole Fitness Inc. talked about deleting posts: “I have deleted one of my recent posts because the shares and views have extended far beyond our community & area. I didn’t anticipate that it would begin to go viral & I want to protect the privacy of my students & our small community.”

As for surviving archives, one user shared a screenshot. It showed the page defending their classes amidst the controversy.

Further digging by 4W – Feminist News uncovered more to the story. Namely that the owner of Tiff’s Pole Fitness, Tiffany Huebner, married a child sex offender.

The site said they used a private criminal record search via TruthFinder, and the details are corroborated by InstantCheckmate.

“According to the report, Huebner was convicted of an offense under Indiana Code 35-42-4-9 – a sexual offense against a minor less than 16 years of age, but at least 14 years of age. Huebner would have been approximately 21 years old when the offense was committed.”

Maxwell Garrett Huebner was charged on March 11th, 2009, and married Tiffany Ann Reed in September 2019.

A review of 4W’s reporting confirms that even though the company address (Tiffs Pole Fitness, Inc.) and agent address (Tiffany Huebner) are exactly the same, the schedule and poster discussed above mentioned a separate address.

A further review of Tiffany’s Facebook confirmed that while she has a pole in her own house that the family uses, Tiff’s Pole Dancing as a business is conducted in a different building.

