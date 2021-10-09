https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-trump-rips-rep-ilhan-omar-iowa-rally-marrying-brother/

Former President Donald Trump took a sharp swipe at Rep. Ilhan Omar during his Iowa rally.

Rep. Omar has repeatedly refused to respond to any questions about reports that she married her brother to commit immigration fraud.

During his Iowa rally on Saturday night, Trump brought up how Omar “doesn’t like Israel too much,” before bringing up the immigration fraud scandal.

President Trump rips Rep. Ilhan Omar in Iowa #SaveAmericaRally pic.twitter.com/aCMwOYHKPC — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 10, 2021

“Didn’t she marry her brother? Right?” Trump asked. “She came in, she married her brother — that’s nice.”

Trump continued, “they don’t do anything about it. They don’t do anything about it. With us, they do everything. Right? Oh, they do everyhing.”

