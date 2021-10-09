https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pro-freedom-song-becomes-bought-hip-hop-song-day/

‘This Is A War’ is a pro-freedom rap released by Hi-Rez and Jimmy Levy.

The song is about the battle between Americans who are pro-freedom and those who are against it.

Just one day after it was released, it skyrocketed to the most bought rap song of the day.

Big League Politics reported:

TRENDING: Twitter Censors Thread From Entrepreneur Who Regrets Taking the Vaccine After Serious Side Effects

This Is A War, a pro-freedom rap song that sheds light on the spiritual warfare currently engaged between Americans who love liberty and those who starkly oppose it, has officially gone viral. The new hit song is smashing the charts as the #1 rap song sold of the day; it was only released one day ago. The song was produced by two men, well-known rapper Hi-Rez and Jimmy Levy, a 23-year-old and up-and-coming artist who is very excited to be in the game. It features a powerful chorus and an even stronger message: if you don’t stand up for something, you’ll fall for nothing.

Bother rappers Hi-Rez and Jimmy Levy both took to Twitter to react to the news:

Can’t believe my song is the most bought hip hop song of the day today! I know people dont really buy music anymore but it’s still a crazy accomplishment. thank you all! Keep buying and help it stay on the charts! pic.twitter.com/zMXR4CzpFu — Hi-Rez (@HiRezTheRapper) October 8, 2021

I want to go back in time to the night of my 21 bday, when I was under the water of my pool trying to drown myself & say to just wait & see all that God would do! I’m now 23 & with a #1 song & helping people in hard times Unite Worldwide! All Glory to God! 😭

Love, Jimmy Levy — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) October 8, 2021

Here is the song:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

