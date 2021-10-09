https://notthebee.com/article/merriam-webster-claims-that-youre-anti-vaxx-if-you-are-merely-opposed-to-vaccine-mandates

If you’ve declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for any reason—personal, medical, political, whatever—you’ve likely been slurred as an “anti-vaxxer.” That is just the world we live in now.

Yet the list keeps growing. To the ranks of so-called “anti-vaxxers” we can apparently add those who get vaccinated and are supportive of vaccination but who are simply opposed to forcing other people to get the vaccine:

The official definition of an “anti-vaxxer,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, includes people who oppose vaccine mandates. The dictionary’s definition of the term, which was updated last month, is “a person who opposes the use of vaccines or regulations mandating vaccination.”

Amazing. Even an opposition to medical coercion is being cast in a negative light. Is there nothing vaccines can’t do?

It’s worth pointing out that this Merriam-Webster definition of “anti-vaxx” goes back to at least 2018. Yet that is, in a way, meaningful commentary unto itself: Can you imagine, even a few short years ago, an aggressive nationwide movement to slander and revile people who are simply against mandatory pharmaceutical injections? Yet that’s where we are now; Merriam-Webster, at least, saw it coming.

