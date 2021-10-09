https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/reported-for-misinformation-biden-wh-still-trying-to-convince-us-things-are-going-great/
Yesterday, President Biden spoke after the release of the latest jobs report and tried hard to convince everybody that it wasn’t lousy. Today, the @POTUS account is back at it:
Jobs up, wages up, unemployment down.
That’s progress.
— President Biden (@POTUS) October 9, 2021
Maybe it depends on what your definition of “progress” is:
my gas and groceries (when the shelves aren’t empty) are thru the roof, pops. that’s not progress.
— 💀Peaches & Dawgs🏈 (@NewYearsDani) October 9, 2021
If wages are up they’re being eclipsed by the continued rising inflation.
Not even close to reality https://t.co/4rdTDIlLaH
— Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) October 9, 2021
Gas prices up, food prices up, lumber cost up, housing prices up…
But mean tweets down!
— Titan (@BOOB_level) October 9, 2021
And apparently that’s what was really important to Biden’s voters.
You forgot! Prices up – that’s not progress https://t.co/y7rXLMsJ7W
— Liz Peek (@lizpeek) October 9, 2021
Reported for misinformation https://t.co/Vr28EmVpmQ
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 9, 2021
Wow a legend in his own mind. You forgot inflation is up. Taxes are up. Gas prices are up. https://t.co/sZ93JUBhXN
— David G. Young (@DavidGYoung9) October 9, 2021
— Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 9, 2021
Every day there are fewer people joining the Biden White House in their alternate reality.
