Yesterday, President Biden spoke after the release of the latest jobs report and tried hard to convince everybody that it wasn’t lousy. Today, the @POTUS account is back at it:

Jobs up, wages up, unemployment down. That’s progress. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 9, 2021

Maybe it depends on what your definition of “progress” is:

my gas and groceries (when the shelves aren’t empty) are thru the roof, pops. that’s not progress. — 💀Peaches & Dawgs🏈 (@NewYearsDani) October 9, 2021

If wages are up they’re being eclipsed by the continued rising inflation.

Not even close to reality https://t.co/4rdTDIlLaH — Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) October 9, 2021

Gas prices up, food prices up, lumber cost up, housing prices up… But mean tweets down! — Titan (@BOOB_level) October 9, 2021

And apparently that’s what was really important to Biden’s voters.

You forgot! Prices up – that’s not progress https://t.co/y7rXLMsJ7W — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) October 9, 2021

Reported for misinformation https://t.co/Vr28EmVpmQ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 9, 2021

Wow a legend in his own mind. You forgot inflation is up. Taxes are up. Gas prices are up. https://t.co/sZ93JUBhXN — David G. Young (@DavidGYoung9) October 9, 2021

Every day there are fewer people joining the Biden White House in their alternate reality.

