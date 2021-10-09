https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/09/reverse-trolling-sen-ted-cruz-has-some-vacation-advice-for-president-biden/

Is President Joe Biden back in Delaware this weekend? The GOP is saying he’s gone on vacation again.

Joe Biden has decided to go on vacation YET AGAIN. He is running away from all the problems he has caused. — GOP (@GOP) October 9, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz has some great vacation advice for the president:

Cancun is lovely this time of year. https://t.co/LtCqwKjRCI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 9, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 well played Sir — Lacrosse And Cats (@russell649) October 9, 2021

This is how it’s done. — Aric Rindfleisch (@aricrindfleisch) October 9, 2021

Nice one 😎 — Matthias Lang (@Kanonendonner) October 9, 2021

Touché — Klark Cent (@cryptosuperguy) October 9, 2021

You sir, are hilarious! — Sheri Hepworth (@kitchenmaid) October 9, 2021

Well played, Sir. — ∴ Dienekes, Constitutional Conservative (@SpartanLineage) October 9, 2021

The level of critique-self-awareness and reverse trolling that @tedcruz does really makes me laugh. — Clint Wilson (@clintnwilson) October 9, 2021

Love it Ted! I’d go to Cancun too if it was cold and I could afford it. — HoosierBuckeye (@BuckeyeGrouch) October 9, 2021

I was in TX during snow-maggedon and I do not blame Ted for getting out of Dodge 😂😂 It was brutal. There’s no work you can’t do from a laptop and phone in Cancun — Andrew Holder (@AndrewHolder22) October 9, 2021

Cruz can even troll himself he’s so good at it.

Related:

Reuters reporter announces that President Biden has arrived in Delaware ‘after a long day in the saddle’ Friday https://t.co/8dk8dd0pjb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

