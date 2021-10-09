https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/10/07/russell-moore-joins-female-pastor-to-promote-marxism-and-twist-scripture/
Russell Moore’s new post at Christianity Today holds nothing back. Recently, he joined a panel of Critical Race Theorists (who all, of course, deny that they hold to Critical Race Theory), to promote Critical Race Theory. One woman, who calls herself a pastor, twists Philippians 2 to try to support her Marxist notion of “equity.” Moore, of course, nods in complete agreement with her. We unpack this on the program.