Well this is distressing. A reader who went to the trouble of ordering a hardback copy of my last book, Patriotism Is Not Enough, sends along these pics of his Golden Retriever, Lily, chewing it to bits. This means that Golden Retrievers, one of my favorite breeds, turn out to be Eastern Straussians.

But not everything is distressing this fine fall Saturday evening. William Shatner, the greatest living actor and probably the Greatest. Actor. Ever. (just ask him—he’ll likely tell you so—and by the way, Captain Kirk would undoubtedly have been a Trump supporter), is going to space. His PR team kindly sent me some photos and video of the Great Stat arriving at the airport to fly down to Texas for his launch.

But this is also a great idea:

