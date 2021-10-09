https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/scotland-yard-closes-sex-abuse-probe-against-prince-andrew-without-charges?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Scotland Yard announced Sunday night it has closed an investigation into sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew that emanated from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and won’t take any further action against the royal family member.

The probe was launched when Virginia Giuffre alleged she was abused by Andrew and other men when she was 17. The prince has denied the allegations

Giuffre is suing the prince for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Metropolitan Police in London reviewed information from a U.S. civil lawsuit and from a news media organization and also interviewed Giuffre before making the decision, according to multiple reports in the British press.

“The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein,” Scotland Yard said in a statement.

“As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action,” it added. “This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.

“We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

