Devout Catholic Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis Saturday in Rome. She was reportedly set to give a reading at Mass as St. Patrick’s Catholic American Parish, but there was apparently a “security issue” which prevented that from happening.

ROME—@SpeakerPelosi reportedly heckled at St Patrick’s Catholic American Parish, in Rome, causing her to abruptly leave the Mass she was attending. Paulist Fr. Steven Petroff, rector of St. Patrick’s, addresses the alleged “security incident”, causing the Speaker to leave. pic.twitter.com/IxBlfiBAMp — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 9, 2021

Granted, I’m surprised she didn’t get struck down by lightning, but I still wouldn’t heckle her at mass. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸🎃 (@MatthewBetley) October 9, 2021

Based. — Bill 🇻🇦 Fanning 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BillFanningJr) October 9, 2021

I believe this is what Joe calls, ‘Part of the process.’ — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) October 9, 2021

“It happens to everybody.” “So, it’s part of the process.” — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) October 9, 2021

Actually, @SpeakerPelosi had to leave mass because her skin was starting to burn sitting in that pew. So it WAS a security incident, and she had to leave so she didn’t burst into flames. — J. Attas ★ (@TxAdv2) October 9, 2021

So Pelosi lectured about the importance of listening? What about listening to the unborn baby’s heartbeat? Maybe she should listen to that. — MyLittleMissCleo (@LittleMissCleo) October 9, 2021

No, listening to young people about climate change.

The message is clear: not only is Pelosi’s abortion position considered just fine, it will also be shoved down your throat at Mass because she’s an important person and you’re not. — NubesPluantIustum (@pluant) October 9, 2021

That the @Pontifex would allow the supporter of baby-murderers – Pelosi – to present one of the readings turns my stomach. The @Pontifex is complicit, because he accepts her and gives her a stage. How far the Vatican has fallen.

Politicized & corrupted. — Freedom (@heron_flight) October 9, 2021

If we find video of the security issue itself, we’ll be sure to add it.

